Kyle Cooke & Meghan King Caught Kissing After Star-Studded Bash: Bravolebrity Power …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan King’s divorces have been pretty high-profile, albeit for different reasons.

Meanwhile, Kyle Cooke’s marriage only ended a few months ago.

Hailing from two Bravo shows, both alike in dignity, Meghan and Kyle found themselves at the same party this week.

And there were plenty of cameras on hand to snap the two kissing. Take a look!

On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Meghan King clears the air about her erstwhile marriage. (Image Credit: Bravo)

They seem to be having a great time!

On the night of Thursday, April 16, two Bravolebrities stood out from the crowd at a Page Six “Love Letter to ’90s New York: Revisited” Party in New York.

Summer House‘s Kyle Cooke was one. He’s been embroiled in drama, as his estranged wife and another castmate became Bravo’s most controversial couple mere weeks ago.

And then there’s Meghan King, a former Real Housewife who is herself no stranger to drama.

She’s most famously Jim Edmonds’ ex, after Vicki Gunvalson accurately predicted their marriage’s 5-year shelf life. She was also, however briefly, part of former president Joe Biden’s family.

Anyway, on Thursday night, Kyle and Meghan appeared to hit it off.

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke and “RHOC” alum Meghan King were spotted kissing following the Page Six x Nine West party at Temple Bar in NYC 👀 pic.twitter.com/xxuFsJD9KW — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2026

It being their own party, it’s no surprise that Page Six captured a look at Meghan and Kyle locking lips.

The two Bravolebrities walked together down a street in Manhattan after the party.

After passing by the Library (a bar), the two shared a more obviously intimate moment.

That is, Kyle and Meghan kissed on the sidewalk.

The two then continued on walking. And there’s more.

“Next thing you know, we’re making out,” Kyle Cooke said years ago. The ‘Summer House’ star appears to make a habit of this. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Sparks were flying well before the kiss

According to Page Six‘s report, Meghan and Kyle were all but joined at the hip through most of the party.

The two were reportedly flirting, talking, and enjoying cocktails side-by-side.

At one point, the two got a photo together.

Now, many people have attended large parties and ended up glued to one person throughout the night. Maybe you don’t know anyone, or maybe you just get along really well.

But not everyone ends up locking lips after the fact. It seems that sparks were flying.

Her investigation may have enraged Vicki Gunvalson at the time, but history vindicated Meghan King. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Kyle is 43 years old.

Meghan is 41.

They are both famous by the grace of Bravo.

And, as we mentioned, they’ve both had some considerable personal drama when it comes to the end of a marriage.

Could they be … weirdly perfect for each other?

Kyle Cooke dressed up in this ‘Summer House’ scene, and with good reason: he was getting married. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What could their future look like together?

We have no idea if these two will start dating. Most people have not begun dating everyone they kissed — especially at a party. (Who has the time?)

Additionally, it is all but impossible to predict how successful of a match they would be.

Once they get to know each other — if they do not already — we’d be very interested in seeing what their vibe is together.

We’d like to see them both happy. And if that happiness is together, well, more power to them.

We’ll keep an eye on where this goes. Also, could Meghan end up being a Summer House star?