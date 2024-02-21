Tom Schwartz Dating Jo Wenberg? Their Relationship, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Tom Schwartz dating Joe Wenberg? It’s a simple question with a complex answer.

Vanderpump Rules fans have known about Jo for quite some time.

Jo has been friends with Schwartz and Tom Sandoval for several years, and her loyalty to the Toms has made her a controversial figure among the rest of the cast.

After his divorce from Katie Maloney, Schwartz rented an apartment that he briefly shared with Jo, an arrangement that earned Wenberg further scorn from Katie and her crew.

On Monday’s episode of VPR, Jo made her long-awaited TV debut, and it left viewers with more questions than ever about the state of her relationship with Tom.

Jo is a hairstylist, so it didn’t come as a surprise when her first scene featured her plying her trade for Schwartz.

When Tom asked if Jo would prefer “cash or a trip to Olive Garden” for her payment, she chose the latter.

Clearly, these two are about as close as a pair of “platonic friends” can be.

But are they more than just friends?

Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg: Are They Actually Dating?

Schwartz has repeatedly insisted that he currently has no romantic interest in Jo, and despite rumors to the contrary, he seems to be telling the truth.

He admits that they used to hook up, but he says those days are long behind them.

“By the way, the entire group thinks you are my secret roommate [and] girlfriend,” Tom said to Jo on last night’s episode.

“I mean, we did spend a lot of time together last summer, so I get the optics of it,” she jokingly replied.

Katie is convinced that Jo is Schwartz’s “secret girlfriend,” but we have yet to see any compelling evidence to that effect.

Now, when a recently divorced guy moves into a small apartment with a member of the opposite sex, people are bound to jump to conclusions.

And that’s especially true in the case of two people like Tom and Jo, who are in the habit of publicly singing each other’s praises.

“Jo is a human being — Jo is a light in my life,” Schwartz said on Monday’s episode.

He went on to clarify that while he and Jo often share a living space, they are not living together on a permanent basis.

“I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She’s not my girlfriend, she never was,” he added.

“We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now.”

So yeah, it’s not hard to see why Katie and others are not exactly convinced, especially since Schwartz allegedly helped Tom Sandoval cover up his affair with Raquel Leviss, so it’s not like he’s incapable of being shady.

But Schwartz is a single man these days, so he has no reason to lie about his love life.

So is Tom Schwartz dating Jo Wenberg? Maybe we’re being gullible, but we believe the guy when he says he and Jo are just friends.