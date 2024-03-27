Did Tom Schwartz hook up with Scheana Shay while he was dating Katie Maloney? Sadly, that seems to be the case.

Now, we’ve known for a while that Schwartz claims to have made out with Scheana during a trip to Vegas that took place not long after they first met.

But Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules shed new light on the situation, and it seems that this was no innocent, innocuous make-out session.

Not only was Schwartz dating his future wife and the time of lip-lock, but he and Scheana are now offering conflicting accounts of the situation, plunging Katie into a Rashomon-like nightmare in which no one can be trusted, and no memory is reliable!

Katie Maloney looks confused on an episode of Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

Tom Schwartz: Yes, I Cheated on Katie Maloney With Scheana Shay

Obviously, it’s old news that Schwartz cheated on Katie during their marriage.

But one of the bombshells from last night’s VPR was the fact that he cheated on her before they were married — and with one of her best friends!

The revelation came as Schwartz defended fellow cheater Tom Sandoval in a conversation with Lala Kent.

“Everyone’s cheated. We’ve all cheated, like, everyone’s done stupid s––t. I cheated, I was a makeout slut, [I] made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas,” Schwartz told Lala.

Tom Schwartz defends his actions on Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

“It was so long ago. It was like the most innocuous thing ever, but I’m just saying, we’ve all, like, we’ve all done [stuff],” Schwartz explained.

“Me and Katie were dating, but it was like a rocky moment,” he elaborated.

In a confessional, Schwartz revealed that he dredged up the past because he wanted it to serve as a “reminder [that] we’re all human, [and] we all do dumb s–t sometimes.”

“It just popped into my head the other day. Sometime late last year, [Scheana and I] were at a party around the holidays, and she’s like, ‘Do you remember when we made out?’” he recalled.

Scheana Shay speaks the truth on Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

“And I was like, ‘We did make out, right? We kinda made out?”

In her own confessional, Lala expressed shock that her friend Scheana had kept this secret for so long.

“Scheana and I have gotten extremely close,” she told producers.

“We’ve become each other’s vaults, and it just seems strange to me that at no point in time was she like, ‘Girl, I gotta tell you something. I gotta spill some tea.’ Like, what?”

When Lala asked Schwartz if he had ever told all of this to Katie, he explained that he did “not know if I told Katie.” So, no.

Lala Kent spills the tea in a scene from Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

“What the actual f–k? Like are you kidding me? I just have so many questions — like when was this?” an understandably miffed Katie ranted in a confessional.

“And where exactly was this? And was this the time that Schwartz said he went to Vegas and made out with one of Scheana’s friends, and was it actually in fact Scheana?” Maloney said in a confessional.

Schwartz doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to the truth, so not surprisingly, Scheana offered a very different account of the hookup.

Scheana Shay in a confessional segment on Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo)

“What happened was, me and Ariana [Madix] were there with my mom and my sister for her cheer competition in like f–king high school, and Schwartz pulls me in the corner and kisses me,” Scheana explained to Katie.

“Saying somebody tried to kiss somebody versus making out is like a different thing,” she added.

A very different thing indeed! Needless to say, this is quite a messy situation.

And it’s sure to get worse when Schwartz and Katie both hook up with Scheana’s nanny later this season!

Maybe this show does have more going on than just Scandoval drama!