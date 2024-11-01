Fixer to Fabulous Divorce: Why Did Chase Looney Leave the Show?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The popular HGTV renovation show Fixer to Fabulous appears to have been impacted by a divorce.

If you’re a fan of the show, you may have noticed that Chase Looney is no longer a member of the cast.

His abrupt, unexplained departure earlier this year sparked questions and rumors among viewers.

Chase Looney Was a Member of The ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family From the Start

Chase Looney appears on Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV. (HGTV)

Though Dave and Jenny Marr are the names most commonly associated with Fixer to Fabulous, Chase was along for the ride from the very beginning.

“He wasn’t really given an option NOT to be with us on the show, but he graciously came along for the ride and we couldn’t imagine not having him with us,” Jenny once wrote on Facebook, according to Closer (via Yahoo!).

Sadly, shortly after filming the pilot episode, Chase was badly injured in a freak accident.

Chase Looney’s Eye Injury: What Happened?

In July of 2022, Chase was setting up a fireworks display when one of the projectiles went off and struck him in the eye.

Dave and Jenny Marrs on their HGTV show ‘Fixer to Fabulous.’ (HGTV)

“The following days in the hospital, I was given the news that I lost my eye,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“That it would have to be removed. That I might not have movement in the left side of my face and that the scarring would be permanent,”

“I told them, ‘I don’t think I have the face for TV anymore.’ Through tears and laughter, they reassured me I never had a face for TV anyway,” he wrote.

Chase continued to appear on the show, now with an eye patch. But it looks as though his TV tenure has since come to an end.

Fixer to Fabulous Divorce: What Happened?

Though he’s never explicitly confirmed as much, it looks as though Chase and his wife, Chelsie, have called it quits.

Chase Looney on the HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous. (HGTV)

In January of 2023, Chelsie alluded to the split in a Facebook post.

“Life is different with just the three of us,” Chase captioned a photo of his two children shortly thereafter.

One month later, he confirmed his departure from Fixer to Fabulous.

“Flashback to a simple, farm-style table I did for a little show I used to be a part of,” Chase captioned a photo of a picnic table.

Nearly two years later, that’s still Chase’s most recent Instagram post.

“Miss you brother!” Dave Marrs commented on the post. “So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon!”

So it seems that Chase has returned to his previous career as a firefighter.

“Any chance you’ll be in fixer to fabulous season 5? Miss seeing you bud, you should have your own show,” a fan commented ahead of the show’s most recent season premiere.

“Sorry, no chance. But thank you so much for the kind words,” Looney replied.

Due to the timing, it’s safe to assume that Chase’s departure from the show was related to his divorce.

But it might be a long time before we have any concrete answers. We’ll keep you updated if and when any new information becomes available.