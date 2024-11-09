Taylor Swift’s Brother Came to Fan’s Rescue at Eras Tour: Watch

Reading Time: 3 minutes

At a Taylor Swift concert, her brother saw a fan in need of help and came to the rescue.

The Eras Tour continues to be a roaring success, attracting even the families of Taylor Swift’s haters to attend.

One fan’s nod to Taylor’s romance with Travis Kelce drew the ire of security.

It was Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, who rode to the rescue of the fan. And yes, there’s video.

Photographer Austin Swift attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Live By Night” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Why did Taylor Swift’s brother come to the rescue of a fan?

According to a video on TikTok, a diehard Taylor Swift fan was hoping to draw Travis Kelce’s eye in the VIP area. Travis had made a “surprise” appearance (if they can be considered that at this point) at Taylor’s show.

The fan in question was already dressed in Travis’ uniform, with an “87.” Yes, gloves and helmet included, as you can see for yourself in the video below.

A security guard approached the fan, insisting that the helmet was “not allowed” and appearing to manhandle her.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Though Taylor Swift’s security is no joke and has good reason to secure the arena, Austin Swift spotted this exchange. And he determined that it was overkill.

“Hey, let’s not put hands on people,” Taylor Swift’s brother said as he interceded to rescue the fan from the situation.

“I’m sorry about that,” Austin Swift then told the fan. “It’s a really cool costume.”

Austin Swift saved the day! Well, the night

After a further exchange, Austin Swift wished them well with: “You guys enjoy the concert. Have a great night.”

(He also gave her some guitar picks)

The TikTok denizen who uploaded the video included the caption: “Austin Swift saving my sister from getting kicked out of Indy [night 2].”

Austin Swift attends the premiere of “We Summon The Darkness” at the closing night of the 2019 Screamfest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s brother coming to the rescue of a fan isn’t a huge surprise.

Austin has long had a reputation as an all-around decent guy. He even tossed out his Yeezy shoes in solidarity with Taylor back in 2016. That was years before Ye went Full Nazi.

However, it was a nice exchange. Even the most well-intentioned security can risk ruining someone’s night. That doesn’t mean that they’re wrong — it means that Austin made a decision above their paygrade, and thus assumed responsibility in case the fan happened to be some sort of helmeted maniac.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

No one knew that the actual Travis Kelce would be there

Travis Kelce is a professional athlete. He specifically plays football, which research tells us is in season right now.

With the Eras Tour still ongoing, Taylor can’t make every sportsball game, and Travis can’t make every concert. But they do what they can.

This means that, when they are able to be there to support each other, it’s a treat for their fans. Even fans who might need a rescue by Taylor Swift’s brother.