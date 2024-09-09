Taylor Swift: How Many Chiefs Games Will She Attend This Season?

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs game?

For the next few months, every time the Chiefs have a game, that’s going to be the very first question fans are going to ask.

Travis Kelce and his team are just at the start of the football season.

For much of 2023, Taylor Swift was the Chiefs’ good luck charm. She cheered for Travis Kelce in the stands, and they won — all the way up through the Super Bowl in February.

Taylor watched Travis begin his 2024 NFL season in person – how many more games after that will she be able to attend?

Taylor Swift cheers before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift Attended the first Chiefs game of the 2024 season

On Thursday, August 5, the NFL season started. Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, launched their football season by facing off against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs had the home field advantage, and managed to pull out a win, final score 27-20.

Of course, it helped having the world’s most famous good luck charm on their side, too.

Yes, Taylor arrived in style to the big game, wearing thigh high red boots and a denim roomper set! She cheered from her suite high above the field, spending some quality time with the in-laws, Travis’ parents.

Oddly, she did not sit with her NFL bestie, Brittany Mahomes, which left many to wonder what was happening off the field between these two WAGs.

But in summary, Taylor was there and love was in the air, at least for Travis. But, will that continue?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

The Chiefs Biggest Cheerleader – And Biggest Distraction.

In 2023, Taylor Swift attended 13 Chiefs games. 13 is an auspicious number for many, especially Taylor herself.

We wouldn’t go so far as to say that her presence spurred the team to victory on the field. But Taylor wearing the team’s merch and calling existence to their games caused millions of her fans to, willingly or dragged kicking and screaming, pay more attention to the sport.

At the same time, Taylor Swift’s presence — and the media coverage over her — angered some misogynistic weirdos who just wanted to watch the game and, one assumes, temporarily forget the existence of women.

But let’s just forget about them!

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Earlier in 2024, Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs’ most important game: the Super Bowl

In February, Taylor Swift was the topic of a lot of speculation. She was on the Asian leg of her Eras World Tour at the time, playing for massive crowds in sold-out arenas as she has all over the globe.

But, right on the heels of performing in Tokyo, Taylor set off for Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl. Alongside her friends and his family, she watched the Chiefs score their second Super Bowl win in a row.

Yes, the Chiefs had won in 2023, as many Swifties learned after the fact. The team and their supporters are hoping for a third consecutive win at the end of this season. But how much of that can Taylor watch?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass during pregame warmups prior to a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

How Many Chiefs Games Will Taylor Attend This Season? Her Schedule, Explained

The thing is, Taylor Swift isn’t actually done with her Eras Tour. On October 18, Taylor plays in Miami — launching the latest leg of the tour.

The good news is that she will have four more opportunities to cheer for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs at their football games. Assuming that she doesn’t have other scheduling conflicts, still wants to attend, and that she and Travis don’t break up.

Will Taylor Swift be at all of Travis’ games this season? Maybe! (THG Original Graphic)

Once Taylor is touring again, she’ll keep winding her way through North America until her tour in Vancouver, production site of some of the world’s best television, on December 8. In theory, Taylor should be able to see the Chiefs play in their final four games of the season. (Also the “playoffs” which happen after the season; we have all learned so much about football over this past year)

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

We’re sure that Travis Kelce appreciates having her in his corner

Not all professional athletes would appreciate being overshadowed by their girlfriend. High profile NFL stars are usually the most famous people in their respective relationships.

But Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet. She’s a self-made billionaire. And she’s one of the most influential people on the planet.

While it may be humbling for Travis Kelce to realize that millions of people around the globe only know that he exists because of his girlfriend, he seems to take that in stride.

According a report by The Athletic, Taylor Swift fully intends to attend Travis Kelce’s Thursday night game as the Chiefs face off against the Ravens.

While we’d never recommend taking bets on much-hyped celebrity appearances, there’s no clear reason to doubt it. It’s not like the long-debunked DNC appearance that some hoped would manifest.

Sports fans can either look forward to seeing Taylor or dread it. Taylor Swift is inevitable.