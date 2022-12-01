Kanye West Praises Hitler, Actually Says Out Loud: Nazis Aren’t So Bad!

Look.

We really don’t want to give Kanye West a platform at this point.

The musician is a narcissistic, hate-filled anti-Semite who will hopefully go broke at some point due to the massive child support payments he now owes ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

That said…

West was a guest Thursday afternoon on a talk show hosted by far right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who tried to defend the rapper at first against all the criticism that has come his way of late.

But after Jones told West that it’s unfair people have been referring to him as a Nazi, Kanye jumped in with a response that appeared to even take Jones by surprise:

No worries, he basically replied.

Nazis aren’t such bad people!

“I see good things about Hitler, also,” West told Jones on Thursday. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Yes, especially Hitler, West felt a need to emphasize.

“I was thinking about Satan,” Ye continued.

“Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces.”

Just weeks ago, Kanye West was a billionaire. Now, the rapper is allegedly on the brink of bankruptcy. (Photo via Getty Images)

West, of course, wished death to Jewish people last month.

He quickly came under fire and lost a number of endorsement deals, including a partnership with Adidas that has allegedly cost him hundreds of millions of dollars.

The celebrity has never really apologized for these remarks.

Clearly, it now seems, because he stands behind them.

Kanye West gave another bizarre interview this week. This time, he repeated a wild claim about Drake and Kris Jenner. (Photo via Instagram)

Ye went the farthest he’s gone yet on this topic, telling Jones today:

“The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.

“Meanwhile, there’s all of these things that are happening.”

Acting erratic, while dressed with his face fully covered by a mask, West added that Hitler invented highways and microphones.

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

The guy just kept on going and going, too.

He went on to mention that Planned Parenthood was engaged in “new world order population eugenics that is happening to this date.”

The rapper also read anti-Semitic jokes that a comedian made about Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and podcast host.

“Shapiro can tell just how much change is in your pocket from hearing a jingle,” Ye read from his phone.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of the new musical ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, it’s worth mentioning that West appeared alongside Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist commentator who also uttered anti-Jewish conspiracies.

He brought Fuentas with him to hang out with Donald Trump last week, too.

Jones played along at some point in the interview — because he’s an awful human being — and accused Planned Parenthood of being an “abortion mill” that plays on “white guilt” in order to “help us kill black people” by soliciting donations from white people.

“What type of freakish crazy world is that?” Jones said, turning to Ye.

“Zionist,” West responded.