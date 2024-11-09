‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Credits His Sobriety to Wife Jacqui Swedberg

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wes Bentley’s Yellowstone character might be motivated by money and power, but in real life, the actor finds inspiration in his wife and children.

Bentley plays the sketchy politician Jamie Dutton on the Paramount Network series. And while you might hate his character, you’ve gotta love his performance!

Thankfully, the real Wes is less menacing and conniving and more loving and grateful.

Jacqui Bentley and actor Wes Bentley arrives to the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games” at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Wes Bentley Gushes About His Wife

Based on his responses to interview questions, it seems that Wes seizes every opportunity to praise his wife, Jacqui Swedberg.

“I just knew that I’d never met someone like her,” the actor told Elle in 2013.

“I love that she’s unexpected. You can’t ever predict what she’ll say next. She’s also very smart, a great writer and an amazing mother.”

Obviously, Jacqui provides a tremendous amount of love and support during this time of great success and stability in Wes’ life. But she was also there for him during his darkest days.

Wes Bentley and Jacqui Swedberg attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Interstellar” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 26, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The two met in 2009, and they married and welcomed their first child within the next year.

It was no doubt an exciting time for Bentley, but also a challenging one.

After rising to sudden fame due to his work in American Beauty, Wes spent years struggling with substance abuse issues.

And he was still in the process of recovering from the drug and alcohol addictions that had derailed his career.

Wes Credits Jacqui With Helping Him Get Sober

And he says he couldn’t have accomplished that incredible feat without Jacqui’s help.

Wes Bentley and Jacqui Swedberg attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Interstellar” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 26, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I’ve gotten through it because of my wife. Through her, I thought, ‘There’s so much more to life,'” Wes told Elle.

Over the years, Wes has inspired countless recovering addicts by speaking candidly about his struggles.

“I’m not shy because I’m not ashamed,” he told The Guardian in 2016.

“Shame is partly what kept me in that space. Once I could shake that off and not be ashamed of it, it’s allowed me to be free of it in a way.”

Jacqui Bentley and actor Wes Bentley arrive to the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games” at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“All the stuff I had no idea about in Arkansas,” he once told The Independent (via Wide Open Country).

“In a way, it made me a little more prone to it. It was like looking behind the curtain. And I went behind the curtain and hung out.”

In 2014, Wes and Jacqui welcomed their second child together. And in 2018, Wes received his second big break when Taylor Sheridan cast him on Paramount’s epic western series.

These day’s Wes’ future looks brighter than ever. And he owes much of that success to his supportive partner.