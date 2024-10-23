Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter to Eras Tour Despite Donald’s Hatred of Taylor Swift

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite her dad’s very public disdain for the world’s most beloved pop icon, Ivanka Trump was in attendance when Taylor Swift performed in Miami over the weekend.

Ivanka took her daughter 13-year-old daughter Arabella to the show.

Obviously, all over the world, countless moms have taken their daughters to the Eras Tour. But Ivanka’s attendance came as a surprise for a number of reasons.

Ivanka Trump attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Donald Trump ‘Hates’ Taylor Swift

As you may recall, Donald Trump declared his hatred for Taylor in a Truth Social post last month.

The remark came on the heels of Taylor’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

In the days that followed, Trump took mild potshots at Taylor (including stating that he prefers her friend, known Trump supporter Brittany Mahomes) before shocking followers by stating flat-out that he hates her.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Clearly, that’s not a sentiment that’s shared by Ivanka and Arabella.

Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Is a Diehard Taylor Swift Fan

Arabella celebrated her 13th birthday over the summer, and she did so with a Taylor-themed party

Ivanka even posted a photo of the teen’s cake, which was decorated with the “Blank Space” lyrics, “Boys only want love if it’s torture.”

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka captioned the pic.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

News of Ivanka and Arabella’s attendance at the Miami show comes courtesy of a new report from Page Six.

Ivanka is less involved in her father’s third presidential campaign than in his previous efforts. But the news that she attended Taylor’s concert amid such a high-profile feud still came as a shock to many.

Taylor Is Team Kamala

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram page in September.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Taylor also called out Trump for sharing an AI-created video in which she appeared to endorse his candidacy.

Needless to say, Taylor is no fan of Ivanka’s dad. And that’s all the more reason that Donald’s eldest daughter deserves a world of credit here.

These are contentious times, and Ivanka stuck her neck out in order to create a special memory for her daughter. If Arabella doesn’t fully appreciate the sacrifice yet, she certainly will some day.

And hey, in less than two weeks, this hellish election season will finally be over! Of course, things might get way worse from there, but let’s focus on the good news for now!