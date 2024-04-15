Taylor Swift Bodyguards: How Does Her Security Team Keep Her Safe?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Yes, Taylor Swift has bodyguards – and they have the most important job ever!

Taylor has caught the attention of unhinged megalomaniacs, become a target for existential threats to America, and somehow received the ire of sports fans for daring to also enjoy a sport.

She’s also, simply put, one of the most famous people on the planet. In a sense, every public appearance carries some risk.

Fortunately, she has a security team – AND a boyfriend who has made it clear anyone who messes with his woman will pay dearly.

Let’s discuss what we know about her bodyguards and how they’ve managed to keep her safe, even during the craziness of the Super Bowl and Coachella!

Taylor Swift reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has bodyguards, especially at NFL games

As part of Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs and stadium security have become familiar with her

Clark Hunt, the Chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs, recently spoke on SiriusXM about Swift’s security.

“We’re really excited to have Taylor Swift as a Chiefs fan,” Hunt praised. “And if you watch her during the games, she is all in. She’s not a casual fan there. She is really into (the game).”

Taylor Swift walks on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last September, Taylor caused her fans and sports fans alike to do double-takes as she began attending Chiefs games.

She wasn’t just in the stands, but watching the games alongside Donna Kelce — mother of Travis Kelce.

This was how she soft-launched her now-famous relationship with the notorious football himbo.

Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, and Taylor swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has become a mainstay at Chiefs games

For months, Taylor Swift has made regular appearances at Travis Kelce’s sports game.

She has even brought famous friends and her own family along to watch. In the process, she has reminded millions of her fans that sports exist — and, for some of them, sparked an interest in football.

But Taylor is extremely wealthy, supremely famous, and a possible target for anyone from ambitious criminals to deranged extremists.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively react in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“Obviously, anywhere she goes is a security issue,” Hunt acknowledged of the singer.

“It’s something that we’ve helped her security team handle when she comes to games in Kansas City,” he shared. “And I know the visiting teams that we’ve played this year where she’s shown up have had to do the same thing.”

Hunt then assessed: “She has a really talented security team. They liaison with our security team, and we make sure we get her into and out of the stadium safely.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s bodyguards are no joke

While Hunt clearly has more inside details on Taylor’s security than he would ever share, even social media users can see her bodyguards on high alert.

For example, when Taylor Swift was at the Super Bowl victory party, she was clubbing — with her security detail keeping close.

Taylor was able to have a good time. But when someone — likely very innocently — tried to walk by her, her bodyguards very professionally stepped in.

Travis Kelce himself spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Taylor Swift’s bodyguards, praising them for their dedication and professionalism.

“They’re great, they’re good people,” the football player affirmed.

It is a relief to know that Taylor is in good hands. With so many eyes on her, and so many bizarre conspiracy theories targeting her, she needs layers of protection.

Travis Has Elected Himself As Her Ultimate Bodyguard

Bust out the Whitney Houston, because along with having a paid team in charge of her security, Taylor has Travis to keep her safe.

Case in point: when the pair showed up at Coachella’s first weekend in 2024, the pair of them hung out towards the front row watching Ice Spice with ZERO security in sight. Jus Travis, his arms wrapped around Taylor.

And this may be how things will be going forward, as Travis has vowed to protect her at all costs.

Insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail revealed, “Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis—not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier.”

“Travis is a big dude and no one would mess with him because, when it comes to Taylor, he would not play if someone tried to come near her,” the insider added.

“She has a built-in bodyguard at all times. Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this. No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend.”