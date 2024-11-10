Cole Hauser 'Fast & Furious' Return Inevitable After 'Yellowstone' Success?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cole Hauser could make a Fast & Furious return, reprising his earlier role. Should he?

Yellowstone, which returns November 10, has been a hit. The show has spawned spinoffs and fan theories and whole new fandoms for its stars.

One of those stars is Cole Hauser. But many also know him from the Fast & Furious franchise.

After his success as Rip Wheeler, is it time for Cole Hauser to make a Fast & Furious return?

Cole Hauser attends Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler on ‘Yellowstone’

On Yellowstone, Cole Hauser portrays the character of Rip Wheeler.

He is the foreman of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He has a direct outlook on the world but a complex blend of motivations that help to make him a compelling character.

Cole Hauser has been a big part of bringing the character to life. There is, after all, more to acting than dressing the part and reading lines.

Cole Hauser attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Yellowstone viewers can attest that Rip Wheeler (what a name) balances ruthlessness and vulnerability. Sometimes, fans find themselves rooting for people who are clearly not good people.

Cole Hauser has done a commendable job portraying a character whose family trauma haunts him well into adulthood. His commitment to the Duttons, who took him in, explains — but does not excuse — much of his behavior.

But if you think that Cole Hauser looks vaguely familiar, you’re not wrong. His acting career has spanned decades, including cult classic masterpieces like Pitch Black. And one role in particular comes to mind.

Cole Hauser from ‘Yellowstone’ attends the Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land summer press day at The London Hotel on May 30, 2019. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land)

Before ‘Yellowstone,’ Cole Hauser was part of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Fans are hopeful for a Cole Hauser Fast & Furious return because he has been in the films before. Specifically, one film: 2 Fast 2 Furious.

That is the second film in the series, and perhaps the one with the most famous title. Cole Hauser took on the Fast & Furious role of Carter Verone, a drug lord and an all-around not good dude.

Several antagonists from the The Fast & The Furious franchise have undergone character arcs that make them more sympathetic, cooperative, and likable. But Carter Verone didn’t give off those vibes. And that’s due to Cole Hauser’s portrayal of him as an unscrupulous villain.

As part of the events of 2 Fast 2 Furious, Carter Verone ends up under arrest. But that doesn’t have to mean the end of Cole Hauser’s character.

Fans on Reddit and beyond are suggesting that Cole Hauser could launch his Fast & Furious return. One commenter notes that a rich bad guy getting out of prison after 20 years is the “least unrealistic thing” for the franchise to do.

And they’re specifically noting that Cole Hauser is getting added attention for his Yellowstone success. That sort of spotlight can mean that an obscure villain from a series’ past can return with a vengeance.

Devon Aoki and Eva Mendes pose at the premiere after-party for “2 Fast 2 Furious” at the Universal Amphitheatre on June 3, 2003. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Not everyone is on board, however

But some longtime Fast & Furious fans don’t want to see a Cole Hauser return, but it’s not because of the actor himself. He’s acquitted himself well on screens large and small.

Some note that, if someone from 2 Fast 2 Furious is going to return, it should be Devon Aoki or Eva Mendes. They, these fans argue, would be more interesting.

Also? Cole Hauser did such a good job portraying the villainous Carter Verone that offering the character a return or a redemption arc could rub some fans the wrong way. Either way, he’s doing a bang-up job on Yellowstone.