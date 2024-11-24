Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Ex-Wife’ Gives Him A Surprise Lap Dance Behind Robyn’s Back

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The latest season of Sister Wives is taking a turn.

As we creep ever closer to the finale, fans are getting an inside look not only at the start of one romance, but the demise of another.

Christine’s relationship with David has moved quickly, yet romantically over the last two years, with the show giving a look at their initial courtship in a way that explains why their marriage was a quick affair.

With that said, we’re also watching as Meri’s divorce from Kody is finalized and true to form, it’s been painful and awkward to watch every moment.

And then things got weirdly sexual for the exes.

Meri Brown is just stunned by what’s going down on ‘Sister Wives’ these days. (TLC)

Meri and Kody, An End Of An Era

As Christine is announcing her big news to her kids and Janelle that she’s engaged, Meri is taking her own future in hand by finally moving out of Coyote Pass.

The big moving day arrives, and as promised Kody is on hand to help move her things into the moving van, as well as drive her stuff to her new place.

He’s hoping she’ll take it as a “goodwill gesture,” but Meri’s sending a message to Kody right from the beginning. First, she wears a shirt about “karma,” taking a jab at their marriage.

Speaking of which, as it turns out, moving day lands on the pair’s 33rd wedding anniversary. Kody actually wonders aloud if she’s planned it this way, which of course, she denies.

But the day doesn’t feel somber. While Kody admits to having “mixed emotions” and Meri gets angry over a conversation about their bedset, the pair seem to be able to work cohesively in a way that surprises them both.

And then things take a turn for the weird.

Exes Kody Brown and Meri Brown get a bit closer than they expected during ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

Meri Backs It On Up Into Kody



Also on hand for the move is Meri’s brother-in-law, Nathan, who also happens to be Kody’s best friend.

As they start to load the truck, Meri helps Nathan bring in her exercise bike, walking backwards into the space. Neither she nor Nathan see Kody already in the truck, and because of that, Meri walks right into Kody. Well, actually, because of the angle of the move, her butt moves right into Kody. Seeing this go down, Nathan actually gives the bike a little push, forcing Meri closer into Kody.

It feels like a harmless joke. Everyone starts laughing so hard, they’re in tears. Meri even says she might pee her pants. But while in the moment, Kody seems to find the moment all harmless fun, he sings a different tune in his confessional.

“We’re joking about something that I certainly consider to be sacred with me and Robyn because it was sexual in nature.”

Ah yes, Robyn. Speaking of her…

Robyn can’t control her emotions as Meri moves out of the Coyote Pass property (TLC)

Tears, Tears, and More Tears

As Kody helps Meri pack up her life to leave, Janelle is finally meeting David for the first time at Christine’s new home. As expected, Janelle loves him and is nothing but happy for her sister wife.

The pair then start to talk about Meri and they agree they’re very happy for her to move on in her life. Despite their differences, they truly want what’s best for Meri. In that vein, Christine mentions that it’s not just getting away from Kody that will be good for Meri – it’s getting away from Robyn.

She accuses Robyn of manipulating Meri and playing her like a fiddle all these years. Robyn of course denies this in her own confessional, saying it would be “impossible” to do that.

Back at Meri’s house, Robyn arrives with a gift for Kody’s first wife. They leave the guys to go back into the house and Robyn can’t control her emotions. She bursts into endless tears – and Meri, well, doesn’t.

In her confessional, Meri admits she’s being guarded with her emotions and won’t share them with anyone she doesn’t trust. This clearly includes Robyn. As for Kody, he knows Robyn is not “ well” about Meri’s move – but he insists he can’t relate.

“It’s a heartbreak of extreme proportions that I don’t understand,” Kody says, which proves pretty ironic given what happens next.

Meri Brown hugs Kody in tearful goodbye on ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

The Final Goodbye

In the show’s finale act, Kody helps move Meri’s stuff into the B&B. With the work finally done, the exes turn to each other to say goodbye – and Kody loses it. He starts crying as Robyn did, mourning the “final nail in the coffin of our dream”

But Meri admits to his crying face she’s confused. He was the one who wanted this. He was the one who said they should breakup and end the marriage.

“It always blows me away that you get emotional like this. I just don’t understand,” Meri says to him, questioning his tears. In response, he just admits he’s longing for what they had.

“It’s just, I’m looking at my life and it feels, not turned upside down. It feels like … we had something.”

But in his final moments, Kody actually apologizes for the last “seven years” and hopes they can truly now be friends. He even equates them to being “brother and sister” and jokes that he might walk his “favorite ex-wife” down the aisle one day when she marries someone else.

All of this leaves Meri more confused than ever before. And can you blame her?