Garrison Brown Is Finally Acknowledged On ‘Sister Wives’ For The 1st Time All Season

Watching the latest season of Sister Wives is like peering inside a time capsule – and it makes some moments more meaningful than perhaps they were intended to me.

In 2024, so much of the lives of the Brown family has changed. The biggest blow was the death of Garrison Brown, son of Janelle and Kody, who died by suicide in February.

When the 19th season of Sister Wives debuted in September, the network acknowledged that the show filmed a full year before Garrison’s passing.

But took nearly 10 episodes for Garrison to even come up in casual conversation. And the moment was very bittersweet.

Janelle Brown reminisces about her son Garrison on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Garrison Brown Was So Loved

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, there was an intense focus on the kids in the Brown family. A good chunk of the show followed Christine and her continuing relationship with David.

Since the show was filmed so long ago, the pair are only just dating at this point – though we know they end up getting married by the end of the year.

Everyone’s having a different reaction to her burgeoning relationship. Some, like Robyn, are miffed. Some, like her children, are worried that she’s moving too fast. But for Janelle, who is not only her best friend, but lived the sister wife life alongside her, are just so happy to see her happy.

In one of her confessionals, Janelle talked about how she’s enjoying to see her “straight laced” friend finally live a free life. But she knows it’s that 180 shift that’s confusing so many of their kids. That’s when she tells a sweet story about Garrison.

“Garrison remembers being sent to his room for the whole evening because he used the F word [in front of Christine],” Janelle explained. “And the kids coming and sliding the food to him like he was in prison or something.”

Meri Brown with Garrison in flashback video on ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

Big Moves

Now, apart from the opening slate in the premiere episode explaining why Garrison’s death is not being discussed, this is the first the young man has been mentioned all season.

It’s been a point of contention for many fans, who have felt like Garrison has been erased from the show. But not only was his name actually spoken, there was video footage of Garrison from a few years prior shared for the first time as well.

As Meri laments leaving behind her relationship with Robyn’s children, flashback footage of the day Arielle is born is played, and Garrison can be clearly seen at her arm, looking on after his half sister.

Back in the present, Meri is holding little Arielle in her arms again, but now she’s much bigger, and she’s saying goodbye instead of hello.

Meri Brown with Robyn’s kids on ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

Meri comes to the house to officially announce she’s moving into the B&B full time and breaking her lease on the Flagstaff property. She’s also come to ask Kody for help moving, calling it her “severance package”.

It’s an emotionally charged moment, and it’s hard to say whether she’s taking a dig at Robyn and Kody or not.

But as Robyn rightfully points out, this is what “Kody chose,” and now everyone has to live with the consequences.

The Proposal

Meanwhile, in Utah, Christine is moving into her new home with David. Yes, only 5 months into dating and they’ve already got a house together.

Christine’s children have said, from the beginning, how surprised they are at how fast things are moving. When her daughter Ysabel shows up to see the place, she actually gets rather emotional.

Christine Brown says yes to David Wooley’s proposal. (TLC)

Through tears, she asks her mom if David is going to replace Kody as her dad, and while Christine vehemently insists David won’t, Ysabel can’t help but admit that her new stepdad clearly shows more interest in being around than her own father.

Once again, Christine explains in her confessional that David is the one for her, and if anyone has a problem with that, including her kids, it’s just tough.

Finally, as the episode comes to a close, the big moment arrives. David gets down on one knee and, with the ring Christine already picked out, proposes marriage.

She says yes, of course, and now the journey towards a wedding is officially in motion.