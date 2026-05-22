Jenelle Evans Uses a Wheelchair Now and Fans Are Completely Baffled

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Infamous Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is back in the news, and once again, it’s for a very weird reason.

In her latest social media posts, Jenelle can be seen using a wheelchair.

Jenelle has complained about various health issues in recent months, including back pain and a torn meniscus.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

But judging by the comments on her latest posts, Jenelle’s followers aren’t buying any of her explanations.

The consensus seems to be that Evans is simply seeking attention or sympathy.

It might be unfair to jump to that conclusion, but Jenelle lies about everything, all the time, so she must have expected this.

“I am howling at that wheelchair,” commented one user on Jenelle’s latest post.

“I am too high for this sh-t right now Jenelle. The wheelchair has me rolling,” another added.

“Ok Gypsy Rose,” a third fan wrote, referencing the famous case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose mother forced her to use a wheelchair despite the fact that she was fully ambulatory.

Other commenters speculated about the cause of Jenelle’s new disability, and they made it clear that they do not believe the explanations she has already offered:

“The wheelchair is just a way to excuse the fact that the BBL went out the window before even taking full effect,” wrote one user.

Earlier this year, Jenelle revealed that she had undergone numerous cosmetic procedures.

“Still have some nighttime swelling but dropping pounds and need new clothes,” she wrote in March, explaining that it had been over three months since her operations, which included a “tummy tuck/ab repair.”

But if Jenelle underwent surgery last year, it’s unlikely that the procedures would still require her to use a wheelchair in late May.

So maybe she really did tear her meniscus — but as many commenters have pointed out, crutches are usually sufficient for such injuries.

But hey, if this is really just a ploy for attention, it’s downright wholesome compared to other recent Jenelle controversies.

Not a month has gone by in 2026 without Jenelle making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Currently, it looks as though Evans isn’t even allowed to talk to her eldest son, Jace, who recently returned to North Carolina from Las Vegas in order to live with his mother.

Insiders say Jace was upset that Jenelle got back together with her second husband, David Eason.

We don’t usually side with the teenager in disputes of this nature, but given that Jenelle has publicly accused David of abusing her and her children, Jace might have had a valid point!

See what we mean? The wheelchair scandal seems like small potatoes compared to the rest of Jenelle’s life!