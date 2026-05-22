Danny Go! Star Daniel Coleman Announces Death of 14-Year-Old Son

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We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Daniel Coleman — the YouTuber who gained fame creating content for children on his beloved “Danny Go!” channel — has announced the death of his son, Isaac.

Coleman shared the heartbreaking news with fans on his Instagram page:

“Isaac Daniel Coleman. 10/3/11 – 5/21/26,” his post began.

“Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride,” Coleman continued, adding:

“Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit…and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac!”

“Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort. Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

Coleman revealed in December of last year that Isaac had been battling mouth cancer as a result of Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic condition he had dealt with for his entire life.

Daniel Coleman has announced the death of his 14-year-old son. (YouTube)

“We found out last week that Isaac has cancer in his mouth. TBH, we always knew this day was coming, as it’s a near certainty w/ Fanconi anemia,” he wrote at the time.

“But it’s definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped and is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years. Been getting lots of scans and we’re not sure yet how much it’s spread,” Coleman continued, adding:

“But for now, the plan is to try and remove the cancer surgically asap.

“On the cancer front, we’ve learned a bit more and it hasn’t been good news. He’s officially stage 3, although the docs said he’s right on the edge of stage 4 because of the speed and aggression of the spread.

“So even though the visible cancer has been removed, there’s a very high chance that it’s still present microscopically & we’ll have a tough decision to make soon.”

“Because of several Fanconi-related complexities, Isaac’s treatment options are much more limited than in typical pediatric cancer.

“Our main options right now are to either start low-dose targeted radiation therapy OR continue to just address the cancer surgically as it shows up.”

Coleman’s tragic announcement about Isaac’s passing immediately received an outpouring of support, with several famous content creators, including Ms. Rachel, paying their respects.

“So much love to your family. We are so sorry. Thank you for sharing about his wonderful joy and your immense pride,” she wrote.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Coleman family during this incredibly difficult time.