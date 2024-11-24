Meri Brown Responds: Will She Ever Get Back Together with Kody?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown knows what she wants.

Or to perhaps be more specific… Meri Brown knows what she does NOT want.

As the final episodes of Sister Wives season 19 air, the last days of Kody and Meri’s marriage play out for everyone to see.

There have been hurtful moments, there have been heartfelt moments, and there have been even moments where it feels like Kody and Meri might be thinking about starting over again.

But as the show was filmed in January 2023, we know that’s not the case. Still, could the door still be open for a reconciliation?!

Kody and Meri Brown are no longer an item. (TLC)

Meri Brown Gets Honest About Kody – Real Honest

The Sister Wives star appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show in July and delved into a number of personal topics.

She wondered, for example, if she ought to have walked away from her marriage to Kody Brown sooner than she did.

Now that is finally free, however, after the pair announced they had terminated their relationship in January 2023, Meri made it clear during this interview:

She has no intention of going back.

Noting at one that she’s seen the speculating headlines “all the time” about a possible reconciliation, Meri assured podcast listeners:

“I promise that one’s never gonna happen.”

The mother of even then started singing part of Taylor Swift’s hit song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” to really drive this key point home.

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special. (TLC)

Given Their History, Can You Blame Her?!

Along with Meri and Robyn, Kody was married to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

As you likely know at this point, Christine was the first to leave their plural marriage when she announced her split from Kody in November 2021 … after more than 25 years as a couple.

Janelle was the second sister wife to leave, confirming her separation from Kody in December 2022.

Meri then followed soon afterward, leaving Robyn as Kody’s only legal wife. And only wife, period.

As for how Robyn feels at this point about the end of her unusually large family? Meri isn’t entirely certain.

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I feel like she was sad. I feel like that she had this idea when she came in the family of this big plural family. I really think that,” Meri tried to explain on the podcast.

“But then things were not matching up either. And I got that from Kody too. It’s like things … there was a lot of confusion.”

Meri had a boyfriend for a brief period of time a few months ago, but the romance didn’t last long.

Still, Meri is focused on what lies ahead — not what came before.

Kody and Meri Brown get into an argument in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

“I’m in this place where I’m moving forward with my life,” Meri told listeners on July 29, adding at the time:

“There’s aspects of my life that they still need to be involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend and my day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward and I don’t want to interact with people that are not helping me to move forward.”

Sounds like a great attitude to us!

We wish Meri Brown the best of luck.