Tom Hardy Reportedly Fired from ‘MobLand’ Ahead of New Season

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Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired.

MobLand is an undisputed streaming hit, and Season 2 has wrapped production.

The actor — widely beloved for projects like Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom — stars on the crime drama.

But he has apparently not been asked to return for Season 3. Why?

Tom Hardy attends the “Havoc” World Premiere on April 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

He’s been fired?

Variety has confirmed that Tom Hardy will not be part of Season 3.

MobLand has been a streaming success on Paramount+ and the second season wrapped filming in March.

According to the report, Hardy was not asked to return to the show.

He allegedly had conflict with executive producer Jez Butterworth, with 101 Studios, and with others.

Sometimes, actors clash with the powers that be in a production but remain part of the project. When they clash with multiple people in charge, however, (usually) no amount of fan adoration or acting talent can make up the difference.

To be clear, no one has officially confirmed Season 3.

It is highly suspected that the series will, given its success thus far, receive a renewal for a third season.

(That said, high viewership is no guarantee of renewal on streaming — just look at Boots and a bunch of other highly viewed Netflix projects, canceled because of other priorities or simply to avoid displeasing the Trump regime.)

Assuming that the crime drama continues, it is unclear how his character would be written out.

Some shows opt for simple recasting. However, that is often jarring for viewers, especially in the age of binge rewatching and painfully short seasons, where audiences have less time to adjust to a new face.

No more Harry Da Souza?

MobLand premiered in the spring of 2025, streaming exclusively on the Paramount+ app.

Though many of us may have viewed Paramount+ as “the Star Trek channel with some side bonuses” back when we had it, MobLand was actually the second most-watched show on the platform.

It is likely that the series captivated a similar audience to those who enjoyed Yellowstone, albeit with a more British vibe.

On the show, Hardy portrayed a fixer named Harry Da Souza.

His character finds himself caught between two rival families — each a crime syndicate — aiding one in their brewing war against the other.

To be blunt, his character is so central to the series that it’s a struggle to imagine it without him.

That said, Hardy is not even the most famous member of the cast.

The family for which his character is employed is helmed by Conrad and Maeve, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

We have to acknowledge that, though Hardy is widely beloved (especially after Venom), he has earned a reputation for on-set conflicts and allegedly being reluctant to leave his trailer.

Acting is extremely demanding, requiring long days and including high levels of emotional distress for certain roles.

But alleged unprofessional behavior can cost even the most talented professionals, and everyone — from co-stars to viewers — is the worse for it.