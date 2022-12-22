For a while now, Meri Brown has been dropping hints that the truth will come out about, well, everything.

Kody announced that he no longer considers her to be his wife. And really, the writing has been on the wall for a long, long time.

But Kody dropped that spiritual divorce bombshell during the interview.

Did he bother to tell Meri beforehand? Or did she really hear those words come out of his mouth for the first time when he said them on camera?

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

Plural marriage is complicated. Meanwhile, divorce in a plural marriage has both advantages and disadvantages when compared to monogamous marriage.

Why? Because plural marriages do not yet have legal recognition in the US. Like disabled Americans, they do not have marriage equality. Not yet.

This means that all but one (at most) marriage in a polygamous household like Kody Brown’s must by spiritual marriages.

Meri Brown looks very displeased in this photo. Probably because she’s married to Kody.

These are marriages, personally and religiously, but the government doesn’t sign off on it.

This means that partners receive no legal rights or protections during marriage or divorce.

On the flip side, that also means that divorce requires way less paperwork. Christine demonstrated that.

Christine Brown recalls the moment that she knew that her now 21-year-old daughter was not heterosexual while speaking to the confessional camera on Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

But Christine made no secret that she felt completely and thoroughly done with her marriage to Kody.

So the divorce — which, in purely pragmatic terms, functions like a breakup from dating — came as no surprise.

In contrast, Kody stopped considering himself married to Meri. Not anymore. He just didn’t come right out and tell her.

Kody Brown does more of his trademark ranting on Sister Wives.

It seems that Meri only discovered that Kody doesn’t view her as his wife during the actual taping of the Season 17 One-On-One special.

“I don’t really consider myself married to Meri,” Kody declared on camera. He added that he wouldn’t object if she married someone else.

And Meri watched him say that. What a way to find out that you’re an ex, right?

Meri Brown looks anything but pleased in this photo of the star from Sister Wives Season 17.

Interestingly, we all remember Kody’s extremely angry and bitter reaction to Christine leaving him.

He griped at length about how Christine “didn’t consult” him. She simply divorced him and ended the marriage.

And then he turns around and unilaterally ends things with Meri. All without bothering to tell her directly?

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

Simply put, Kody’s version of how events went down does not seem to make sense.

As countless longtime Sister Wives viewers have pointed out, his claims that Christine stopped him from reconciling with Meri don’t seem to add up. At least, not with any facts that the rest of us know about.

It seems like he wanted a scapegoat for his animosity towards her. And if he’s dropping divorce bombshells in interviews, maybe he’s done pretending to care.