Chad Duell Announces Shocking Exit from General Hospital

Daytime drama is about to undergo a major makeover.

Or, at the very least, one of the most famous and beloved daytime dramas of all-time is about to undergo a major makeover.

On November 23, Chad Duell — who has portrayed Michael Corinthos on General Hospital for 14 years — confirmed is walking away from the ABC soap opera.

Chad Duell attends the Television Academy Daytime Programming Cocktail Reception at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on August 28, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.

The actor Duell took fans and followers by extreme surprise when he announced this news in an Instagram post on Saturday, writing:

“After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show.

“This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life.

“I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.”

It sounds as if the split is amicable, although Duell didn’t provide any further details behind his decision.

Duell concluded his statement with a message to his supporters.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives,” he wrote.

“Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me. This isn’t a goodbye — it’s a see you later.”

Actor Chad Duell attends the 45th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 27, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Duell appeared on an episode of The CW’s Arrow in 2020 and installments of The Suite Life on Deck and Wizards of Waverly Place back in 2008.

He’s a seven-time Daytime Emmy nominee, most recently having earned a nomination in 2023 for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series.

He won a Daytime Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

General Hospital producer Frank Valentini, meanwhile, revealed on Twitter over the weekend “there are no plans to recast [Duell’s] role at this time.”

“I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH,” Valentini wrote on social media.

“There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year.”