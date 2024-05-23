Kody Brown’s Fifth Sister Wife: Has He Really Married Again?

Could Kody Brown’s having a fifth sister wife soon be a reality?

Sister Wives fans have been hearing the rumblings and rumors about this for years. Despite the decline of his first four marriages, the head of the most famous polygamist family keeps being pegged as marriage material.

Kody Brown looks quite angry in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

But a fifth wife? Because the first four are clearly so happy with him these days … why not add another?! Maybe to ensure the longtime TLC show remains on the air. Maybe to prove plural marriages can really work.

Or maybe because he just feels like he must?! It feels like a horrible time to even be thinking about expanding the family, given the tragedy they endured. A death of one of their own should be taking it’s toll.

No matter the reason, let’s look at the facts about Kody’s marriage prospects before things get out of hand.

Kody Brown’s Four Wives: Who Is He Still With?

If you’ve been watching the TLC’s reality TV series since it debuted in 2010, you know that Kody has been in four marriages as a polygamist.

With his his four wives — Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine— he’s had 18 children .. and counting! (Wait, sorry that’s another show.)

Janelle and Christine Brown via a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Over the last 14 years, the Brown family dynamic has changed dramatically. For starters, as of now, he’s still only married to Robyn. He’s lost a wife once a year since 2021. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021; Janelle split from him in December 2022; and Meri left him in January 2023.

So, with the show called Sister Wives, and only one “wife” left, it looks like someone new is going to need to be added to the family tree lest the show be canceled.

And that is a real possibility. But more on that on a bit.

Does Kody Brown Already Have a Fifth Wife?

Over the vast array of Sunday nights through the years, viewers have watched one wife after another complain about Kody. Is a new one about to enter the family? The answer is no – for now.

For the past six years, a number of reports have claimed Kody had found a fifth wife, yet nothing actually came from it.

In 2019, after her name was reportedly added to the Sister Wives Wikipedia page, someone named Leah Marie was suspected to be wife #5. But when her name was quickly removed from the page, fans chalked it up to a prank.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

Then there were the rumors that Kody spiritually married a woman named Bonnie Dwyer after he and Christine split.

It was reported Bonnie was a native of Utah (no surprise there) and, like so many other women who end up in this kind of situation, came from her own polygamous family.

She has 13 siblings, nine of which are half-siblings; this is to say, they share the same father, but have a different mother from Dwyer. But again, that also turned out to be false.

Then there was the rumor that he had proposed to a much younger woman – a 25-year-old – but was turned down. “He’s heartbroken,” an insider says of the 49-year-old. “He had his sights set on her as a sister wife replacement for his first wife Meri, but she turned him down.”

Meri Brown sits down here and talks about all the ways in which her marriage fell apart. (TLC)

Will Kody Ever Marry Again?

So, no luck on finding wife number 5 – but Kody admittedly is not giving up.

In an interview with in the summer of 2023, Kody revealed that he would be open to “marrying again”.

“The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that,” he said. “I feel like I’ve hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I’ve pushed off and am headed to the surface.”

While he thinks he’s ready to take another wife, his exes feel quite differently.

Janelle admitted in the Sister Wives: 1-on-1 special in December 2023 that doesn’t “foresee” Kody marrying a new wife. “I’ll bet you $1,000 right now,” Janelle said. “If he does, I will give you $1,000. Because I just don’t think it’ll ever happen.”

Is ‘Sister Wives’ Coming Back in 2024?

The truth is, a fifth wife for Kody Brown would’ve been just the kind of narrative to push Sister Wives into a brand new season in 2024. As it stands, an announcement for the show’s renewal has not been released. However, members of the cast, like Christine, have hinted that filming was well underway at the start of the new year.

But this was all before tragedy struck the family. Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Garrison committed suicide via gunshot wound on March 5. His parents, siblings, and entire Sister Wives family were understandably devastated. So, there’s been no word if cameras have been following any of the cast since his death.

Kody And Robyn: Are They Still Together?

Given his track record, many fans started to worry (or hope, depending on who you ask) that Robyn would be the next to leave Kody. As the only woman to be legally married to the reality star, their split would be immensely more complicated.

Still, it doesn’t seem like the pair are in danger of splitting up. When fans saw them last, they made a brief appearance together on Christine’s wedding special. Having not been invited to the affair, they sent their best wishes via video message.

They were also seen together at Garrison’s memorial. In fact, he sat with Robyn over sitting with Janelle, Garrisons mother.

With all this going on, seems like all the more reason why it doesn’t sound like the best idea for Kody to get involved with another wife right now.