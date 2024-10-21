'Sister Wives' Can't 'Go Forever' Says Meri As Fans Demand It Be Canceled

Reading Time: 7 minutes

Sister Wives canceled?!

It’s an idea that seemed impossible for those who loved the TLC a few years ago, but given the state of the Brown family now, it actually seems more like a certainty.

And by that end, should the show even go on, in light of Kody’s 3 failed marriages and in the wake of a family tragedy?

Truth is, it’s up the family and the network to decide if the show will continue – and one of the members of the former says the writing is on the wall.

And to be frank, even if they did want to carry on with the show, it doesn’t sound like fans are all that interested in it continuing!

The cast of Sister Wives poses here for a promotional poster. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meri Brown Believes TLC’s Sister Wives Is ‘Not Something That’s Going to Go Forever’

This fall, Sister Wives returned with season 19. So, if the show is poised to be canceled, we have at least this last season to enjoy.

But does it need to go beyond that? Meri candidly discussed the hit TLC show’s future on an episode of The Sarah Fraser Show that aired before the season 19 premiere. Her thoughts? It’s time to wrap things up.

“You know, it’s hard to say like, ‘Is it getting bigger? Is it on the downhill?’ I mean, we’ve been going for so long, and it’s not something that’s going to go forever. You know? It’s just not,” Meri said while appearing on the Monday, July 22 podcast with her best friend, Jenn Sullivan.

“No show ever goes [on] forever. Right? But you can’t predict it either. You know? I don’t think that we ever would’ve thought that we would’ve gone this long. You know what I mean? And we have,” she said.

David Wooley joins ‘Sister Wives’ officially in his first episode of season 19 (TLC)

Fans Are Ready For The Show To End

At the start of this latest season, fans were taken on a trip back in time: December 2022, to be exact.

Why it takes so long to turn around episodes of the show remains unclear, but it is rather par for the course for reality programming. Still, so much has happened in the lives of the Brown family in the last year and half and those tuning in are finding it hard to care about events that have long since come and gone.

“This season sucks,” posted one user on Reddit. “A bunch of self-filmed, poorly curated random bits of footage that have been piecemealed and called ‘reality television.’ … Very bored and losing interest.”

It’s a sentiment that’s been shared by many fans over social media. Given that the events take place well before Christine’s new marriage, Meri’s big move to Utah, and the death of a beloved son, season 19 is hard to care about.

“If they don’t start speeding this up, I think they’re going to lose a large chunk of the fan base,” another fan added about the season, while yet another admitted they’ve been watching most of the season on social media due to so much old footage.

“The constant flashbacks are so annoying too!! I feel like more than half of what we get in these eps have been footage from earlier seasons. There’s no point in watching live anymore. I just get the new clips from tiktok.”

Should The Show Carry On After Garrison Brown’s Death?

Additionally, in the aftermath of the tragedy, many are wondering if the show should go on or if it should actually be canceled.

In fact, there are those who were close to Garrison who are demanding the show end.

In early 2024, Kody and Janelle’s Garrison Brown died at the very young age of 25.

The son of Sister Wives cast members Janelle and Kody Brown, Garrison committed suicide via gunshot wound on March 5.

Garrison appeared on numerous episodes of Sister Wives and had been in the news fairly often over the past few years due to his feud with his dad. In fact, even up to this point of this publishing, Kody has yet to speak personally about the passing of his son.

Both he and Janelle confirmed the news on Instagram in identical statements.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

Kody has confessed to being an awful father, while Janelle said on the Sister Wives: Look Back special in December 2022 that Garrison was “somewhat” in communication with Kody.

But she also made it clear back then there had been “no reconciliation” between father and son.

Again, it’s all extremely sad.

It’s just a heartbreaking tragedy.

But many observers now can’t help but wonder whether it will have an impact on the future of this TLC series.

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

Is ‘Sister Wives’ Canceled After Garrison’s Death?

As we said, Sister Wives Season 19 is a go.

The cameras are currently rolling on episodes that could air as early as fall 2024.

However, is it really appropriate to air these episodes in the wake of Garrison’s death?

How will any storyline be received, how will executives justify covering any topic, that is NOT Garrison’s suicide?

And if Sister Wives does become a program dedicated just to the tragedy of Garrison Brown, might this come across like producers are exploiting the young man’s passing?

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown share the screen here. They no longer share a marriage. (TLC)

There’s no easy answer here. And there’s also no clear answer.

What we do know is that while numerous members of the Brown family sharedwords of shock and sorrow in response to this tragedy, Garrison’s friend Bryson Cook actually called for the show to be canceled in the name of his friend.

On March 11, Cook shared a handful of photos of himself, Garrison and some other pals, penning a lengthy caption along with this montage that opened as follows:

“You told me you’d always be there for me. You said you’d speak at my future wedding and that you’d want us all to live next to each other once we settled down.

“I remember the days where you would be the one convincing me to stay for all three hours of church.”

“I remember the late night chats about life and the future. I’m mad at you Robert, I’m mad you left without talking to me one last time. I KNOW I’ll get to see you again and we can hug it out then, but for now I’m angry…. I miss you buddy.”

Of particular note to many observers, Bryson concluded his statement by including the hashtag #cancelsisterwives

He did not elaborate any further.

The Toll of The Show On The Kids

Janelle and Kody have five kids aside from Garrison, who fans first met on air back in 2010: Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah.

Over the years, as previously cited, Kody’s relationship with his children had become strained.

In a confessional interview at one point in 2022, Janelle expressed concern over her children’s lack of connection with their father.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” she said before adding that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (Image Credit: TLC)

Added Kody on a May 2023 episode:

“I haven’t been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while.

“I’m pretty sad that I’m not close [to them] anymore. There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences.

“I think and hope that in time we’ll just get over this and that we’ll be safe being back around each other. Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison.

“They’re they’re not willing to engage me.”

Kody Brown is all dressed up for this Season 18 one-on-one special. (TLC)

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed the following:

“On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home.”

The FPD confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide.

TLC then issued a statement that read:

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”