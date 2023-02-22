Gwendlyn Brown: My Dad Manipulated Meri! He’s a Confusing Disaster!

Kody Brown has a well-documented and self-admitted poor relationship with his sons.

But the Sister Wives patriarch may also want to check on how things stand between himself and a certain daughter.

Over the last several weeks, Gwendlyn Brown — the 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody — has used her YouTube page to call out various members of her polygamous family.

Most notably her terrible dad.

Previously, Gwen trashed Kody for loving Robyn more than anyone else and for not really caring how this made others feel.

Now, she has uploaded a new YouTube video uploaded in response to footage from Sister Wives Season 17 that featured Meri stating she was staying in her platonic marriage in hopes of a reconciliation.

Kody, however?

He said on air that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri any longer.

“It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship,” Gwen told viewers.

“[Meri] doesn’t know that. They haven’t had a conversation about it.

“And I think that’s what’s so important about what my mom did with him, because she said, ‘We are done.’

“She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn’t done anything.”

This is an accurate description of how things played out between Meri and Kody.

Meri was shown a clip on the Season 17 one-on-one special of Kody stating that he considered his marriage to her over, and she reacted in shock and dismay.

The former spouses have since terminated their romantic relationship.

“It feels completely manipulative to me because he’s basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it’s going to be fixed,” Gwendlyn said on YouTube.

What the eff has her dad even been thinking of late, Gwen asked.

“How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies?” she wondered out loud.

“Does he consider them his path into heaven?

“I don’t understand why he feels this humongous necessity to be with them still. And I’m just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation.”

As stated above, Kody and Meri are no longer spiritually married.

Janelle Brown also announced her separation from Kody during the aforementioned special in December.

Christine, meanwhile left the plural marriage in 2021… is thrilled with her decision… and even has a brand new boyfriend.