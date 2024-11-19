Jelly Roll Gives Prince Harry A Neck Tattoo After Talking Him Out Of A Butt One

The 2024 celebrity bingo card just got really WEIRD!

There’s no question that Prince Harry is the rebel of the British Royal Family. But he’s just taken things to a whole new level!

SPOILER ALERT: The video we’re about to share includes Prince Harry cursing, getting a neck tattoo, and generally speaking, being a very naughty boy.

All for a good cause – and with Jelly Roll!

Prince Harry lets superstar Jelly Roll give him a neck tattoo all in the name of charity (Invictus Games Youtube)

Prince Harry Asks For A Tattoo On His “Ass” In Honor Of The Invictus Games

It’s a tale as old as time, really. Or at least, a tale as old as social media.

See, Prince Harry needed a big way to announce that country music superstar Jelly Roll will be headlining the closing ceremony of the upcoming Invictus Games in Vancouver.

Taking to Instagram, the former beloved brother of Prince William, shared a clip of himself arriving at East Side Ink, a tattoo parlor in New York City, to meet up with Jelly Roll.

The celebrity haute welcomed the Prince with style in the video, but Harry is all about business.

“Is he going to be here any time soon?” Harry asks as he sits in a tattoo chair, and no sooner than that, the Grammy winner strolls in, ready to get down to business.

That business being giving Prince Harry a tattoo, and a special one at that.

“Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today? They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!” Jelly Roll says as he pulls up alongside the young royal.

They have a friendly back and forth about the whole thing, before Harry admits he’d rather be inked somewhere no one can see.

“I was thinking the lower back or on my ass,” says Harry, but Jelly Roll’s not having it.

“Nobody wants to see your ass, Harry!” Jelly Roll laughed. “No, that’s the place where no one is going to see it,” Harry countered. “This is for the world!” Jelly Roll exclaimed, pointing to his own neck, and got to work.

Is The Ink Real Though?

When Jelly Roll was finished, he left Prince Harry inked with an enormous tat of his iconic “I Am Jelly Roll” icon.

“Is that your name? Does that say Jelly Roll? You put your name on my neck?!” Harry said. “Wait, wait, wait, wait!”

“I’ll see you in Vancouver!” the star called as he left the room. “I’ll be there, I appreciate you!”

“Oh, s–,” Harry said, as the video cuts to black.

Now, for any of you out there who are sure this is all a stunt – you’re 1000% right.

The video launched just after Prince Harry appeared at the Grey Cup in Vancouver on Nov. 17 and at the Seaforth Armoury on Nov. 18 to launch the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 School Program — with no neck tattoo in sight.

Still, it was fun to watch him be all kinds of badass for a bit, right?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in a video for the Archewell Foundation. (The Archewell Foundation)

Invictus Games 2025: Will Meghan Markle Be There?

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will kick off on Feb. 16, 2025. More performances are set to be announced as we get closer to the event.

But the real question on the mind of Prince Harry fans is if his wife will be joining him at the big event. In years past, she’s rarely missed it, even attending when she was pregnant.

But just before this video dropped at those two previously mentioned events to launch the games, Meghan, like that neck tattoo, was nowhere in sight.

It comes at a time when the pair have been seen more frequent apart than together. Harry has traveled to New York, the UK, South Africa and Lesotho in recent months, while Meghan was spotted out dancing in Los Angeles with friends, sans her husband.

Should fans be worried about a divorce on the horizon? That has been the gossip for a few months, but nothing recently has been reported suggesting that there’s trouble in paradise.

Then again, actions do speak louder than words.