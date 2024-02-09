Earlier this week, Prince Harry visited King Charles in London in the wake of news that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.
Harry was in the UK for just about 24 hours, and it seems he did not visit with Prince William or any other family members.
The Duke of Sussex simply popped in on his father and then returned to the US as quickly as possible.
Why the hurry?
Well, the British tabloid media — always keen for any excuse to dunk on Harry — alleged that it was because the king’s youngest son feels uncomfortable in his native country.
That may be true — unlike the British tabloids, we don’t claim to possess the power to read Harry’s mind — but there was at least one other reason why the duke needed to hightail it back to the States.
Prince Harry Attends NFL Honors
Harry stunned fans on Thursday night by making a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors event in Las Vegas, where he presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back,” Harry said onstage, as reported by Page Six.
Harry went on to call Heyward “a player who goes above and beyond,” one whose “extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”
In what must have been a poignant moment for Harry, the defensive tackle paid tribute to his own father, who passed away when Heyward was just a teen.
“When I talk about my dad, he wore No. 34. He’s been with me the entire time,” said Heyward, who was honored for his work with underprivileged children.
“He’s been with me every step of the way. But I know there was another No. 34 that was helping me. This man Walter Payton.”
Prince Harry and King Charles: A Tense Relationship
Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed on Monday, and we still know very little about his condition or what sort of treatment he’ll undergo.
Harry’s relationship with his father has seen many ups and downs in recent years, with much of the tension stemming from Harry’s memoir and his comments to the press while promoting the book.
Last year, Charles evicted Harry and wife Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, which had served as the couple’s home during their visits to the UK.
Insiders alleged that the eviction was Charles’ way of punishing Harry for besmirching the family name.
Whatever the case, it seems that Harry has prioritized mending his relationship with Charles in the wake of the king’s health crisis.
It may be quite some time, however, before Harry is able to get back on good terms with William.