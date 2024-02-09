Earlier this week, Prince Harry visited King Charles in London in the wake of news that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

Harry was in the UK for just about 24 hours, and it seems he did not visit with Prince William or any other family members.

The Duke of Sussex simply popped in on his father and then returned to the US as quickly as possible.

Why the hurry?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Well, the British tabloid media — always keen for any excuse to dunk on Harry — alleged that it was because the king’s youngest son feels uncomfortable in his native country.

That may be true — unlike the British tabloids, we don’t claim to possess the power to read Harry’s mind — but there was at least one other reason why the duke needed to hightail it back to the States.

Prince Harry Attends NFL Honors

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Harry stunned fans on Thursday night by making a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors event in Las Vegas, where he presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back,” Harry said onstage, as reported by Page Six.

Harry went on to call Heyward “a player who goes above and beyond,” one whose “extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”

In what must have been a poignant moment for Harry, the defensive tackle paid tribute to his own father, who passed away when Heyward was just a teen.

“When I talk about my dad, he wore No. 34. He’s been with me the entire time,” said Heyward, who was honored for his work with underprivileged children.

“He’s been with me every step of the way. But I know there was another No. 34 that was helping me. This man Walter Payton.”

Prince Harry and King Charles: A Tense Relationship

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed on Monday, and we still know very little about his condition or what sort of treatment he’ll undergo.

Harry’s relationship with his father has seen many ups and downs in recent years, with much of the tension stemming from Harry’s memoir and his comments to the press while promoting the book.

Last year, Charles evicted Harry and wife Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, which had served as the couple’s home during their visits to the UK.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on in the Mercedes garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Insiders alleged that the eviction was Charles’ way of punishing Harry for besmirching the family name.

Whatever the case, it seems that Harry has prioritized mending his relationship with Charles in the wake of the king’s health crisis.

It may be quite some time, however, before Harry is able to get back on good terms with William.