Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Address UN in 1st Joint Appearance In Months

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing a video message with the world.
As usual, the couple remained on message, pitching their Parents’ Network initiative as a means of protecting children against online exploitation.
Unfortunately, their message might be overshadowed by speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan’s marriage.
Harry and Meghan’s Video Arrives Amid Controversy
Despite lucrative deals with media outlets like Netflix and Spotify, Harry and Meghan’s main focus since they moved to the US has been their humanitarian work.
In their message to the UN, they addressed the need for greater online protection for young people.
Unfortunately, much of the subsequent online discourse has centered on the fact that this is Harry and Meghan’s first joint appearance in over two months.
That move seems to be part of a rebranding effort that might enable the Sussexes to be viewed as individuals, rather than as two halves of a couple.
But perhaps not surprisingly, it’s led to rumors that Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce.
An Important Message
Naturally, Harry and Meghan didn’t address any of the speculation in their video. Instead, they focused on the meaningful work they’re doing at Archewell.
“We are at a crossroads. The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident,” Harry said.
“While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.
“While the online world can help develop strategies to protect children from violence, it also introduces new risks, such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our outdated legal systems, which often don’t account for today’s digital realities,” he continued.
“We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children, that’s why earlier this year we launched the Parents’ Network.”
“My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives,” Meghan chimed in.
“However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age,”
A Meaningful Venue?
The video debuted at a UN conference in Colombia. Interestingly, Harry and Meghan made their last joint appearance during a trip to Colombia in August.
Did they plan it this way, or is the fact that they resurfaced in Bogota merely a coincidence?
We may never know. But hopefully, we can now put the divorce speculation to rest.