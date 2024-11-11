Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Address UN in 1st Joint Appearance In Months

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing a video message with the world.

As usual, the couple remained on message, pitching their Parents’ Network initiative as a means of protecting children against online exploitation.

Unfortunately, their message might be overshadowed by speculation surrounding Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in a video for the Archewell Foundation. (The Archewell Foundation)

Harry and Meghan’s Video Arrives Amid Controversy

Despite lucrative deals with media outlets like Netflix and Spotify, Harry and Meghan’s main focus since they moved to the US has been their humanitarian work.

In their message to the UN, they addressed the need for greater online protection for young people.

Unfortunately, much of the subsequent online discourse has centered on the fact that this is Harry and Meghan’s first joint appearance in over two months.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

That move seems to be part of a rebranding effort that might enable the Sussexes to be viewed as individuals, rather than as two halves of a couple.

But perhaps not surprisingly, it’s led to rumors that Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce.

An Important Message

Naturally, Harry and Meghan didn’t address any of the speculation in their video. Instead, they focused on the meaningful work they’re doing at Archewell.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are at a crossroads. The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident,” Harry said.

“While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.

“While the online world can help develop strategies to protect children from violence, it also introduces new risks, such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our outdated legal systems, which often don’t account for today’s digital realities,” he continued.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

“We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children, that’s why earlier this year we launched the Parents’ Network.”

“My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives,” Meghan chimed in.

“However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age,”

A Meaningful Venue?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

The video debuted at a UN conference in Colombia. Interestingly, Harry and Meghan made their last joint appearance during a trip to Colombia in August.

Did they plan it this way, or is the fact that they resurfaced in Bogota merely a coincidence?

We may never know. But hopefully, we can now put the divorce speculation to rest.