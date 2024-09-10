Prince Harry’s 40th Birthday: A Royal Celebration, Without The Royal Family

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday is coming up and the plans are in place to celebrate in style!

Celebrating a milestone birthday is always special, but for Harry, the occasion comes amid ongoing family tensions

Then again, that’s been par for the course for the last four years, ever since he left the royal family.

Nevertheless, September 15, 2024 is shaping up to be a day for Harry, with his wife Meghan Markle reportedly putting together something big for the festivities.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle pose for a picture during their trip to Colombia. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Meghan Markle’s Birthday Plans For Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is taking the reins to ensure Prince Harry’s 40th birthday is a day to remember.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been busy organizing a celebration that will blend intimacy with elegance.

According to Express, a UK publication, Meghan is planning a private gathering at their home in California that will include a select group of close friends and family.

Any whisper of the pair going back to London to celebrate was quickly hushed, given that the pair are still very much on the outs with Harry’s royal family.

However, it still will be a family affair, so to speak. ​​The outlet added that Harry and Meghan will celebrate privately with their children – Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet – before party guests arrive later in the day.

And what a guest list that is in place!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at San Basilio de Palenque, Bolivar department, Colombia, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Guest List: Oprah, Ellen, and Perhaps Even The Beckhams!

For Harry’s 40th, Meghan is reportedly keeping the guest list small, yet exclusive. Close friends and family are expected to be in attendance, including some notable names from Harry and Meghan’s inner circle.

This includes neighbors and friends Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres and pop stars Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, and Harry’s polo pal Nacho Figueras.

But also among the rumored guests are David and Victoria Beckham, who have been long-time friends of the couple, until a series of falling outs.

Yes, it’s pretty difficult to keep track of if Meghan and Victoria are friends these days.

“All eyes will be on the Beckhams – if they come – and how they interact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following a lot of stories about their big falling out,” revealed one source to Express – a source who apparently knows someone who garnered an invitation!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry’s Inheritance & The Anger Of Brother William

Harry’s 40th birthday also brings attention to the inheritance left behind to him by his late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

That’s his great grandmother, not his grandmother who died just a few years ago.

Initial reports suggested that Harry’s inheritance will be substantial, though as the elder son, William inherited a larger share, which includes substantial assets and financial resources.

Despite that, Harry’s inheritance has added an new layer of resentment between the brothers. In other words, it’s putting a reconciliation much farther out of reach.

According to reports, William is fuming that his brother will receive this money, despite having left royal duty.

“William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it,” an inside source griped to Closer Magazine.

In fact, if the source is to be believed, if it were up to William, his brother wouldn’t see a penny.

“William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout,” the source detailed. “And he’s letting it be known that he thinks it’s a pretty rotten situation.”

That perhaps best describes the family dynamic as a whole: a rotten situation.

The brothers’ quarrel seems far from over or fixable, at least not yet.

Regardless of the royal family’s objections and dynamics, Harry’s milestone birthday is set to be a memorable event. We just hope there are pictures!