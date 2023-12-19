Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are probably quite pleased by the prospect of saying goodbye to 2023.

The Sussexes are closing out a year that’s been characterized by a succession of irksome PR setbacks and controversies.

Currently, the couple is dealing with the fallout surrounding allegations that King Charles and Kate Middleton made racist comments to Meghan while she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

One would thing that Charles and Kate would be the ones with their backs against the wall following such a revelation, but as usual, the British tabloid press has found a way to blame the Sussexes.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In fact, one prominent UK politician recently called for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their royal titles.

That almost certainly won’t happen, but the demand gives you an idea of the reaction to this scandal overseas.

There’s been a great deal of talk about what sort of action the Sussexes will take in order to ensure smoother sailing in 2024.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

And while the couple’s plans for the year to come remain a mystery, we know that the top item on their agenda involves the exciting world of SoCal real estate.

Multiple insiders have now confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to leave Montecito behind in order to set up shop in one of the star-studded suburbs outside of Los Angeles.

“Every time things get bad for Harry and Meghan, they want to move — it’s their MO,” a source close to the couple tells Life & Style.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“They think a new place will be exactly what they need and will fix everything,” the insider adds.

“Usually it’s just the same drama in a different location. But their friends and family agree that moving to L.A. could actually be really good for them.”

The couple’s interest in LA real estate has prompted rumors that Meghan is planning to return to acting.

And while such a career move may well be in the duchess’ future, it seems that she and Harry are primarily motivated by a desire for cooler neighbors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Getty)

“Everyone is retired where they live now,” says the insider.

“It’s not very fun or cool for them or their kids,” the source adds.

“Harry and Meghan thought they wanted peace and quiet, but this is too quiet, and it comes with the cost of loneliness.”

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Privacy is all well and good, but with their careers in jeopardy, it makes sense that Harry and Meghan would be looking to surround themselves with the A-list crowd.

We should all have the option of moving next door to a Kardashian when the future seems uncertain!