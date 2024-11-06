‘Family Feud’ Roasts Prince Harry With Cruel Diss During Show

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Family Feud hit Prince Harry with a diss. Though not everyone’s sure that it was intentional.

We all know that Family Feud questions can sometimes get a little spicy. Sometimes, the NSFW answers can be too much for fussier audiences.

In this case, it isn’t audiences who might mind. It’s one person — Prince Harry.

During a recent Family Feud, the Duke of Sussex became the butt of the joke. He also received praise at the same time.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks about social media’s impact on children’s mental health at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) on September 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alex Kent/Getty Images)

‘Family Feud’ took aim at Prince Harry

When Family Feud asks contestants — like the Hernandez family and the Colley family — they’re not asking who knows the most. They’re asking who can best guess what 100 random people said in a survey.

On a recent episode, they did just that. Family Feud asked both families what people know about Prince Harry.

The first answer? “He’s married to Meghan Markle.” Not only was it the first answer, but his marriage to Meghan Markle was the single most popular response from all 100 survey respondents.

One answer noted: “I don’t know much about him, but I hope he got money.” Though Prince Harry inherited a sizable net worth and has had lucrative projects since then, it was not on the minds of survey respondents.

Similarly, when another contestant suggested that many people know that Prince William is Harry’s brother, Family Feud did not consider it to be a viable answer.

Princess Diana being Harry’s mom did make the list. Being Queen Elizabeth’s grandson — he was, many agree, her favorite grandchild — did not. Again, it’s not about who’s right or wrong, it’s about what a bunch of random people say. Kind of like how democracy works, unfortunately.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale)

Some of the ‘Family Feud’ answers about Prince Harry bordered upon being contradictory

“He’s gone some red hair” did end up making the list. It was the third most popular survey responses, coming only after his wife and his late mother.

Finally, the audience heard the final two answers. The penultimate of them all was “Hottie!”

The final Family Feud response was a description and seeming diss of Prince Harry as “balding.”

On an autumn 2024 episode of Family Feud, Prince Harry received some praise from the survey answers. Not everything was a compliment, however. (Image Credit: ABC)

Whether Family Feud intended to diss Prince Harry seems to be up in the air. Perhaps a few respondents could only think of his thinning hair when they participated in the game show’s survey.

However, some have suggested that they didn’t intend to insult Prince Harry. And may have simply not been thinking of him.

In America, the royal family is often perceived like a reality TV family. They aren’t our national mascots, so it’s easy to not think of them for most in the US. As a result … some people suspect that people may have been thinking of Prince William. Oops!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles as he attends the Wellchild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

What does this mean?

It’s sort of funny — and maybe not necessarily a bad thing — that the first two topics that 100 random Americans thought of about Prince Harry were women in his life. His late mother, Princess Diana, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are both remarkable.

Both women learned the hard way that marrying into the royal family could lead to becoming the targets of harassment, smear campaigns, and dire weirdness.

There’s no shame in balding. Some terrible people are bald and some very good people are bald. Jokes about Diana’s ghost cursing her eldest son are funny, but William’s misdeeds didn’t send his hairline into retreat. Human heads just do that sometimes.