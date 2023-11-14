Prince Harry: Fans Express Concern Following Viral Video of Duke Looking …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s no denying that this has been a bit of a rocky year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Polls show that Meghan is less popular than ever among Americans, and her declining approval rating seems to be affecting her career prospects.

Back in June, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after a single season, and there have been rumors that her other media ventures are in danger as well.

The Sussexes’ foes within the British tabloid media are having a field day with all of this, and some have gone so far as to suggest that these recent PR setbacks have put a strain on Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

That’s probably a gross exaggeration, but the rumors have prompted many observers to take a closer look at the duke and duchess’ recent public appearances in search of signs of marital discord.

One clip in particular has gone viral, with many commenters insisting that it offers a rare insight into Harry and Meghan’s true feelings toward one another.

The TikTok posted below has inspired articles in Newsweek and the Daily Mail, as well as thousands of comments from royal family supporters who are glorying in this alleged sign of the Sussexes’ misery.

https://www.tiktok.com/@star2810.mt/video/7299392888020978987?embed_source=121355058%2C121351166%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_masking&refer=embed&referer_url=www.newsweek.com%2Fprince-harry-meghan-markle-love-viral-tiktok-1843000&referer_video_id=7299392888020978987

The caption describes Harry as “glum,” but many users preferred more colorful terms like “miserable” and “wretched.”

“He can’t contain the happiness, love and excitement,” one commenter wrote, according to Newsweek.

“Yes he’s living the dream it’s written all over his face….. definitely in love,” another joked.

“He is a bundle of joy!!” a third chimed in.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Omg the look of Harry, he just wanted to get out there,” a fourth added.

Needless to say, the sarcasm was laid on pretty thick.

The video comes on the heels of another recent controversy involving the couple’s unspoken communication.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Time Trial & Criterium Cycling at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, prominent body language expert Judi James evaluated video of the Sussexes and concluded that Meghan has been demonstrating a desire to take center stage.

“Meghan seems to make this look like a solo appearance, walking ahead of Harry and posing directly in the spotlight rather than standing next to him, using what looks rather like over-compensatory rituals,” James told the Daily Express.

“Throwing beaming smiles and signals of enthusiasm that appear to cover for the fact that Harry looks more low-key and anxious.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Of course, if that’s true, and Meghan really is overcompensating for Harry’s more low-key demeanor, she may be doing it as a favor to her husband.

Whatever the case, it’s absurd to think that we can draw any firm conclusions about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage by dissecting brief clips of their public mannerisms.

But you know that won’t stop the couple’s critics from trying!