Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Thirst Trap Fans with Holiday Card

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have come out with another can’t-miss holiday card.

And yes, they’re sharing it with fans.

Since the two first met on Watch What Happens Live, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been all but inseparable.

This year’s “naughty” card threatens to thirst-trap fans.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety’s 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are sharing … holiday cheer?

Now that we’re well into November, it’s a great time for anyone who has gift exchanges coming up to do their shopping. If you haven’t already.

It’s also smart to churn out family cards if that’s one of your traditions. It is for McCarthy and Wahlberg.

Anyone who wants the “exclusive holiday bundles” for McCarthy’s Formless Beauty brand can get their hands on the Christmas card that she and her husband made.

Jenny McCarthy attends Day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29, 2021. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

On Instagram, McCarthy shared this year’s card while showcasing the bundle to fans.

The card shows her in a spicy interpretation of Mrs. Claus. Husband Donnie Wahlberg embodies the, um, holiday spirit as a “naughty” elf.

The implication seems to be that Wahlberg’s elf character is cuckolding Santa Claus. That sounds like a solid way to end up on the naughty list.

Donnie Wahlberg’s attire is getting attention

Though Donnie Wahlberg isn’t as famous for having once been hot as his much more controversial brother, Mark, he can still turn heads at 55.

In the spicy holiday card, Wahlberg is wearing nothing more than a pair of revealing red-and-green shorts. Unless, of course, you count the fuzzy gloves, the elf hat, and the dark sunglasses. Those aren’t really clothes — they’re accessories.

McCarthy was no slouch herself. She appears to be wearing nothing whatsoever, using strategically placed ornaments and her own beauty brand’s products to keep the card Instagram-appropriate.

Actress Jenny McCarthy and singer Donnie Wahlberg look on courtside during the first half between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics at United Center on November 21, 2022. (Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Mrs. Claus and her Naughty Elf wishing you a bubbly holiday season!” the holiday card itself reads in gold lettering.

Though McCarthy’s post presents this as both a Christmas card and a holiday card, one assumes that she’s marketing it to anyone who wants one. There are numerous holidays in the coming months, and Christmas doesn’t actually have a monopoly on cards or this time of year — even if it often seems to.

One of the pitfalls of using inclusive language is that sometimes people forget actual inclusivity. Of course, McCarthy isn’t running a school or a workplace or anything like that. She can sell Christmas products all that she likes.

SiriusXM Host Jenny McCarthy attends SiriusXM’s “Dial Up The Moment” campaign launch at Penn Plaza Pavilion on November 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It comes with autographs, by the way

Between the photo on the holiday card and the whole vibe, compliments poured in under McCarthy’s post. While many know McCarthy for her controversies and viral funny moments, she has a devoted fanbase.

However, some admitted that they’d like to get the autographed card without buying the bundle of her makeup products.

That is probably not what she wants to hear. Also, the whole purpose of bundles is generally to increase sales among people who might not want everything that the bundle offers.