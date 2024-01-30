Jelly Roll: How Many Grammys Does He Have?

Country music Jelly Roll’s career is skyrocketing – and the Grammys are taking notice.

The Nashville born rapper, singer, and songwriter has been making waves on the airwaves with his unique approach to his music genre.

His innovative nature has garnered him a few, high-profile award nominations, including Grammys.

But how many Grammy wins does Jelly Roll have?

Jelly Roll attends iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Capital One Arena on December 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. ((Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

Jelly Roll Has Two-Grammy Nominations This Year

2024 is turning out to be a turning point for Jelly Roll.

The hip-hop artist turned country music phenom has been impressing listeners with his unique style and is finally seeing the recognition for her.

Jelly Roll is nominated for two awards. this year.

The first is for Best New Artist. Despite the fact that he’s been recording music for a number of years, as this past year is the first time he’s hit the mainstream, he is being considered a new artist.

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson perform during the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. ((Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images))

His second nomination is for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy. His duet titled “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson could land him a golden gramophone.

How Many Grammys Has Jelly Roll Won?

As he’s just been nominated for his first show in 2024, it’s understandable that Jelly Roll doesn’t have any Grammys – yet!

It’s very likely that he could win either of the awards he’s nominated for: Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

His competition is tight.

Jelly Roll is all smiles at the 2023 CMAs. ( (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images))

For Best New Artist, he’s up against Coco Jones, Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, Victoria Monét, Noah Kahan, The War And Treaty, and Fred again..

There’s a lot of talk of Victoria and Gracie being the frontrunners, but JR still has a shot!

As for the Duo category, he and Lainey are up against some of country music’s biggest names. Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne

2024 Grammy Performers

Win or lose, the Grammys this year is all about the performances.

Legends like Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and U2 are all set to take the stage, alongside new favorites like SZA, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.

Olivia Rodrigo, and Luke Combs round out the rooster, along with Travis Scott and Burna Boy.