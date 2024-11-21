Prince Harry Planning a Christmas WITHOUT Meghan Markle?!

Yes, Prince Harry is planning Christmas activities without Meghan Markle. But why?

With most of the royal family refusing to be interesting, rumors are flying about Harry and Meghan.

Each time that Meghan and Harry do anything apart, there are gleeful whispers from royalists. Are the two fighting?

We hate to even ask, but could they be right? Prince Harry has big Christmas plans coming up … and they appear to be without Meghan.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attends the Invictus Games 2025 School Program Launch Event at Seaforth Armoury on November 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ethan Cairns/Getty Images)

Is Prince Harry planning Christmas without Meghan Markle?

At the moment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on individual projects. Most healthy couples can do their own activities without issue, right?

On Tuesday, December 10, Prince Harry will be throwing a special holiday party for charity.

The virtual party will be for Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Harry is a Global Ambassador for the non-profit, which supports children whose parents died while serving in the armed forces.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks with his wife Meghan Markle while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

If Prince Harry is planning any other Christmas activities with or without Meghan, he did not immediately share them. (More on that in a moment)

He has, however, been promoting his still upcoming Invictus Winter Games. This has meant international travel without his beloved wife, visiting New York City, Canada, and Africa.

Meghan has been back home in California, with eyewitnesses even spotting her out and about on her own.

Prince Harry acknowledges fans prior to the start of a TV interview during pre-game festivities before the start of the 2024 Grey Cup at BC Place on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry are not invited to Christmas with the royal family

As we previously reported, the royals snubbed Harry and Meghan. While Harry’s brother, sister-in-law, father, stepmother, and niblings gather to celebrate the holidays, he and his wife are excluded.

However, they’ll be enjoying themselves at their home in Montecito, focusing on the holidays with their children.

According to a report by Closer, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland will join them. They are giving their children a more normal life than they could ever have had in the United Kingdom.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, we also reported that Prince Harry received an invitation from the other side of Harry’s family. They are welcome at Althorp House, the historic childhood home of Princess Diana.

Charles Spencer, Harry’s uncle, extended the invitation. Unfortunately, Harry has reportedly had to decline.

Why? Because he and Meghan lost their royal protection. Even though Harry is the son of the current king and was born into fame against his will, he and Meghan must pay for private security — not the elite, publicly-funded security that protects basically all of his relatives.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, speaks during the Invictus Games 2025 School Program Launch Event at Seaforth Armoury on November 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ethan Cairns/Getty Images)

Spending the holidays at home is seldom a bad thing

Harry and Meghan’s children don’t really grasp their family legacy that they inherited through Harry. So they truly do not know what they are “missing” by not attending royal gatherings.

The series of royal snubs are unlikely to let up any time soon. Without Queen Elizabeth running the family, William’s apparent vendetta against Harry seems to be steering the course of the entire family.

Obviously, Harry and Meghan made the best choice for themselves and their kids. But it’s just a shame that others in the family have decided that leaving the royal firm has to mean being iced out of various family events.