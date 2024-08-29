Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Not Yet Told Their Kids About Royal Lineage: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids are not aware of their royal lineage.

Archie, 5, is sixth in line for the British throne, and Lilibet, 3, is seventh.

But according to a new report from Us Weekly, the children have not yet been told about their titles or their place in the line of succession.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. (Photo by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Kids Don’t Know They’re Royalty

Obviously, Archie and Lilibet are very young, and royalty is a tough concept for a child to grasp.

Still, some fans are surprised by the fact that Harry and Meghan’s tykes think of themselves as just regular kids.

“They’ll have those conversations in due time,” a source identified as “a family friend” tells Us.

“They’re so well-mannered. Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

The insider added that Harry and Meghan want Archie and Lilibet to feel secure and to be loved for who they are as individuals, not for their titles.

For now, that means protecting the kids from the corrupting influence of the outside world.

Archie and Lilibet might have slightly less freedom than other kids their age. But that’s just a natural consequence of being born into the world’s most famous family.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

The Sussexes’ situation is further complicated by the fact that they’re not afforded the same security detail as other royals.

Safety Is the Top Priority

“I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world. But they just can’t,” the source explained to Us.

“[Prince] William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children,” the insider added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does.”

It might be a long time before Meghan and Harry’s kids participate in public life the way their cousins do. But that doesn’t mean Archie and Lilibet are missing out.

Harry and Meghan Are Hands-On Parents

“They take the kids to school, they pick them up. And they are very active and present with them throughout the day,” the insider said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in the streets of San Basilio de Palenque during a visit around Colombia on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia. (Photo by Vizzor Image/Getty Images)

It won’t be easy for Harry and Meghan to maintain a sense of normalcy for their children.

But it sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing their best to protect Archie and Lili for as long as they can.

The most important takeaway here is that these kids have two loving, devoted parents. And those parents will do whatever it takes to provide them with the best possible upbringing.

That’s a birthright that’s far more valuable than any royal title.