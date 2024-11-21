'Outlander's Sophie Skelton Up For Big Role In New 'Harry Potter' Series

Sophie Skelton is a fan favorite as Brianna Fraser on the Starz drama Outlander, but fans are hoping to see her pop up in another iconic franchise.

Many Harry Potter fans have named Sophie as their top choice to play the Boy Who Lived’s mom, Lily Potter (née Evans), in a new series.

Lucky for fans, Sophie doesn’t seem totally opposed to the idea, and she has some theories herself about why Potterheads want to see her as Harry Potter’s mom.

While nothing has been set for an upcoming Harry Potter series, fans can see Sophie playing another iconic redhead on Outlander, which returns soon. In the meantime, dive into some of the fan-casting theories!

Sophie Skelton of ‘Outlander’ (L) is the fan favorite pick to play Lily Potter in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series. The role in the movies was originated by Geraldine Somerville (R) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

Fans Want Sophie Skelton As Lily Potter

Since the original Harry Potter films ended in 2011, many Potterheads share actors they’d like to see in a reboot. Sophie’s name has come up for Lily in various adaptations in recent years.

Scrolling through fan communities on sites like Reddit, Tumblr, and TikTok, many people name the So Awkward actress in their fan casts. Many people share screen grabs from Outlander to emphasize just how perfect Sophie would be as Lily.

The fans feel that she looks the part of a young Lily Potter. Some online folks have suggested that she would be a great fit in an adaptation set during the “Marauders” era, when Harry’s parents were at Hogwarts.

Sophie Skelton’s Reaction To The Fan Casts

Sophie addressed the fans’ desire to see her as Lily in an appearance on Oliver and James Phelps’ podcast Normal Not Normal. The twin actors notably played Fred and George Weasley in the original HP films.

One of the twins mentioned that he’d seen her name floated for Lily Potter while in the middle of the interview. He seemed particularly amused about her connection to the Wizarding World.

She explained her theory as to why fans want to see her as “Harry’s mum.” Sophie cited one of the key physical attributes of Brianna Fraser.

“I think it’s ’cause my character has red hair. So, I’m a faux-redhead, like you two, I suppose. So, most of the stuff I get tagged in is Lily Potter fan cast,” she said.

She continued to say that many people have used clips of her in Outlander for edits, and many people have even photoshopped her in some Hogwarts swag.

“It’s always been sort of rumored about, and then, it’s just kind of snowballed a lot, I think, over the years. There’s a lot of photo edits of Brianna, changing into Lily,” she said.

“There’s a lot of pictures out there of me with Gryffindor scarves and things. I’m like, ‘Cool, honorary Gryffindor for the time being. I’ll take it,'” she continued.

Sophie clearly didn’t seem bothered by the comparisons. In fact, she embraced the idea of getting to be a redhead again. She seemed honored by the fact that fans would want to her in that role.

“One day, who knows? If there’s a sort of prequel to the movies, I’ll put the red wig back on and do that,” she said.

Sophie Skelton attends the THREE Empire awards at The Roundhouse on March 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Even though Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiered in 2011, fans have had ample opportunities to return to the Wizarding World. From Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway to the Fantastic Beasts movies, there’s no shortage of ways to get your Harry Potter fix.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a “Marauders” series in the works, but fans will get the chance to see the Boy Who Lived brought to the small screen in the near future.

Warner Bros announced plans to reboot the franchise as a TV series on HBO’s MAX streaming platform, per Deadline. The series is expected to premiere in 2026. Each season will be based on one of the books.

Casting has not been announced, but it’s possible for Sophie to appear as Lily Potter. Even though Lily and Harry’s father James are dead at the series’ beginning, they do appear in some key scenes.

Harry’s parents appear in key moments throughout the series, like the Mirror of Erised or in the graveyard when Lord Voldemort returns. There are also opportunities for flashbacks throughout the series.

As for a “Marauders” series, fans will simply have to keep dreaming for a spinoff.