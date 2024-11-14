King Charles Receives Birthday Tribute From William and Kate Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles is celebrating his 76th birthday today.

And the occasion is made all the more special by the fact that the royals have endured a tremendously tumultuous year.

Charles is still battling cancer, but in keeping with his workaholic reputation, he’ll devote his birthday to performing his kingly duties.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail’s “Green Trains @ COP26” event on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles Devotes His Birthday to Service

Charles will reportedly spend his day visiting a “surplus food festival” as part of the Coronation Food Project that he launched last year.

According to a new report from People, the project is designed to “tackle food waste and food insecurity across the UK.”

Demonstrating to the world that he remains a hands-on king despite recent challenges, Charles will spend his birthday touring facilities and speaking with the project’s workers and beneficiaries.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles Receives Warm Wishes From Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Windsors are not usually a very demonstrative family, but they make a point of publicly extending birthday greetings to one another via social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton kept the tradition going today with an Instagram post saluting Charles.

On their official account, the couple posted a photo of Charles from his recent trip to Samoa.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

“Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today,” their caption reads.

It’s unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to Charles. The couple is not currently active on social media.

Hope For a Better Year Ahead

Despite the difficulties of the past year, Charles shows no signs of slowing down. He spent the night before his birthday attending the London premiere of Gladiator II.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall continue to laugh after a bubble bee took a liking to Prince Charles during their visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary on November 5, 2015 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images)

In addition to Charles’ health issues, the royals have dealt with a number of other crises in recent months.

Kate Middleton is still battling cancer, though she appears to be on the upswing. The Princess of Wales recently revealed that she’s completed chemotherapy.

And in recent weeks, reports of Charles’ feud with Prince Andrew have dominated tabloid headlines in the UK.

“It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” the Prince of Wales said during a recent appearance at the Earthshot Awards

Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consortâ€™s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

.”So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

No doubt Charles and the rest of the royals are praying for a less eventful 2025.

Here’s hoping his birthday wish comes true.