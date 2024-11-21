Sunny Hostin Deemed Unrecognizable in ‘View’ Promo Photo

Brand new episodes of The View, brand new look for one of the talk show’s opinionated co-hosts.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Season 28 premiere of this long-running program, ABC released the following promotional photo of Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Can you spot the reason why it created quite a stir on social media?

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin make up your cast for The View Season 28. (ABC/Jeff Lipsky)

Sunny Hostin’s New Look On ‘The View’

As you can see immediately, Hostin has MUCH shorter hair than she had in the past… perhaps changing up her appearance in response to her youngest child going off to college.

She’s an empty-nester now.

She has more time to focus on her style.

We mean… just compare the Sunny Hostin above to the one who posed on the red carpet just one month before The View returned to the air on September 3:

Sunny Hostin attends The Deliverance NYC Tastemaker on August 2, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/2024 Getty Images)

Yup. This really is the same person.

“Sunny is gone??” one social media actually asked upon looking at the first photo posted here, prompting another to correct this individual by saying she is on “the far left, next to Joy.”

Added another fan:

“Didn’t recognize you on the group picture. You look absolutely 100% fabulous, my love.”

Sunny Hostin attends the “Deadpool and Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Is The New Season Too Political?

As for the substance of The View Season 28?

“We are excited to get back to the table to dive into the topics that our viewers really care about,” said executive producer Brian Teta.

“The breakneck pace of the news cycle fuels our co-hosts opinions, resulting in some pretty incredible conversations.

“The show really thrives during presidential election season, and with our move to our new downtown studio for season 28, just two months before Election Day, I think the best is yet to come.”

In the build up to the big day in November, the hosts welcomed many big political stars from the left. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and of course, Vice President Kamala Harris, whose appearance was a pivotal stop on her campaign.

In the weeks since the election, the panel has come to blows several times, with Hostin and Goldberg being the loudest voices of descension against Trump returning to the White House.

It may even be that next year, it won’t just ben Hostin that looks unrecognizable, but the entire panel.