Meghan Markle Parties Without Prince Harry In LA: Proof They’re Fighting?

She might not be the most popular member of the royal family these days, but when Meghan Markle parties without Prince Harry, people still take notice.

Yes, Meghan stepped out with friends in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

And much is being made of the fact that Harry was not by her side.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle Parties Without Prince Harry: What Does It Mean?

As you’re probably aware, Harry and Meghan have been the subject of divorce rumors in recent months.

The couple has been putting in more solo appearances than usual. And on more than one occasion, Meghan was spotted without her wedding ring.

But it seems that there are simple explanations for both of these developments.

Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Insiders claim that Meghan and Harry are doing more solo work as part of a rebranding effort. Sources also say that she removed her ring in order to have it repaired.

Seems pretty straightforward. But you can bet that the divorce rumors will continue regardless — especially now that Meghan enjoyed a night on the town without her husband.

Meghan’s Night Out

According to Page Six, Meghan was celebrating a new venture from her friend and hair colorist Kadi Lee.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Located in Venice, California, Lee’s salon boasts several big-name clients, including Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and Sigourney Weaver.

And since the Duchess of Sussex is an investor in Lee’s Highbrow Hippie haircare line, this was sort of a business event for Meghan.

So it makes perfect sense that Harry wasn’t there. But will tabloid outlets and social media Sussex haters see it that way? Of course not!

In footage posted by jeweler Maya Brenner, Meghan can be seen hitting the dance floor at last night’s soiree.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Maybe she wished her husband was by her side. Or maybe she was happy to have a night away from all family obligations.

Whatever the case, Meghan’s fun night out is now being dissected for clues about the state of her marriage.

The constant search for drama might be more understandable were it not for the fact that these are very tumultuous times elsewhere in the royal family.

Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles is still battling cancer, and insiders have claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are being prepped to take over.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theorists have come to the bizarre conclusion that Kate never had cancer.

In other words, there are more interesting things going on than Meghan attending her friend’s launch party.

But the Meg haters will continue obsessing over last night regardless.