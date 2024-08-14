Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Hurt & Embarrassed' After Latest Royal Snub

Harry and Meghan are taking the latest royal snub better than most people might.

For years now, Prince William has been seething over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. His brother’s defection from the family business seems to have ignited deep resentments in the Prince of Wales.

Harry left the royal firm, but they’re still his family. But he’s found himself with minimal contact with his loved ones. Many assume that his older brother is to blame.

The latest slight involves a royal tradition that Harry’s late grandmother began. He and Meghan did not receive invitations … and, perhaps, never will again.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organisation that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officersâ€™ Mess on May 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Prince Harry Snubbed By Royal Family – Again

We’re just into the second half of summer, with more than a month until the first caress of autumn. For the Royal Firm, that means that it’s time for their annual summer gathering at Balmoral Castle.

This was a tradition that the late Queen Elizabeth II began during her lengthy reign.

Surprising to you or not, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle did not receive an invitation, even though much of Harry’s closest family will be there. It’s a major snub — and far from the first.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla leave after attending church in the village of Crathie, near Balmoral in central Scotland on September 8, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a report by Closer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find the snub hurtful — but unsurprising. Given the way that Charles, William, and others have treated them since they stepped away from royal duties to live their own lives, it’s sadly no surprise.

“It doesn’t exactly shock Harry and Meghan that they’re not invited considering they’re not even on speaking terms at this point,” the inside source alleged.

“But,” the source then added, “it feels very much like a personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them.”

Britain’s Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Excluding Harry and Meghan is the latest in a long line of snubs

“It’s not just about pride or hurt feelings,” the insider then sagely emphasized.

“There are very ugly repercussions for them,” the source pointed out, “when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed.”

Long before Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal life in 2020, British tabloids received a steady supply of — often absurd — hit pieces on Meghan. Often, this seemed to be a distraction from William’s indiscretions and other potential embarrassments.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles has only met his granddaughter, Lilibet, once. This was during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June of 2022.

If he chose, he could invite his son and his daughter-in-law to visit just about any time that he wished.

Whether or not William’s apparent fixation on punishing Harry for living his own life (and speaking about his experiences) plays a role, Charles could spend time with his younger son. He clearly chooses not to.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Will the Sussex pair clap back?

This snub, and others like it, “impacts their brand as well as their morale,” the inside source noted. “And it has the potential to put them more at risk.”

According to the insider: “They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story.”

Thus far, Harry and Meghan have avoided going to war with his family. But perhaps they will ultimately have no choice.