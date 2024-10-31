Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Scheming to Reconcile with Royal Family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could reconcile with the royal family. But timing could be everything.
Some believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never achieve a reconciliation with the royal family. Others believe that it’s inevitable.
It’s possible that the ailing King Charles and his cancer battle could determine it all. Can they make peace before they lose their chance?
There may be good news on the horizon.
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle angling for a royal reconciliation?
Believe it or not, many are now speculating that Harry and Meghan’s rumored real estate acquisition may be part of plans to reconnect with King Charles and Harry’s other relatives.
Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have splurged on a not-yet-constructed high end development in Portugal, about 81 miles south of Lisbon.
While Harry and Meghan can certainly afford the $4.7 million purchase, some would ask why. It may be more than just a vacation home.
Grant Harrold was the former personal butler to King Charles. Now that he’s no longer a palace staffer, he’s opening up to The New York Post about how Harry and Meghan may be aiming to reconcile with the royal family.
“I’ve always said that I think Harry’s relationship with the royals will improve over time,” Harrold speculated.
“It’s been quiet for quite a while which is a good sign,” the former butler appraised.
Why did Harry and Meghan choose Portugal?
“So I think any move to Europe — even if it’s not the UK, Portugal is not that far — could mean that it’s easier for Harry to spend more time in his home the UK,” Grant Harrold assessed.
“And,” Harrold appraised, “it’s quite possible it’s a sign that he is getting closer to his family again.”
We don’t actually know why Harry and Meghan reportedly chose Portugal for an additional home. They do have a family connection to the company building the luxury homes in the area. But that’s not really an answer.
We already know that members of the royal family spend time in Portugal. Which could mean that family visits would be more convenient than, say, Princess Eugenie’s family jetting off to Santa Barbara regularly.
“All the younger royals I’m guessing would love to go out to Portugal to visit them if they do move,” Harrold then suggested.
The former butler added: “so I would imagine we would see some of the family members visiting Harry and Meghan — as well as a few of their celebrity friends no doubt.”
The Iberian peninsula is a popular vacation spot for affluent Brits
However, things hit a snag several years ago. In 2016, the United Kingdom dealt itself a devastating blow, one best known as “Brexit.” The economic toll from the UK’s exit from the European Union continues to mount for the island nation. A side effect, however, was that wealthy Brits who owned homes in Portugal — once as easy as a Texan American owning a vacation home in Colorado — found themselves forced to sell.
Relatedly, Harry and Meghan may need to obtain their own documents — such as European Union citizenship — if they intend to come and go as they please from Portugal.
It is unclear what their plans may be. Outside of reports and speculation, we do not actually know. But millions of people would love to see a reconciliation with the royal family. However, not everyone agrees on who should apologize to whom.