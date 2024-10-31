Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Scheming to Reconcile with Royal Family?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could reconcile with the royal family. But timing could be everything.

Some believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never achieve a reconciliation with the royal family. Others believe that it’s inevitable.

It’s possible that the ailing King Charles and his cancer battle could determine it all. Can they make peace before they lose their chance?

There may be good news on the horizon.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in the streets of San Basilio de Palenque during a visit around Colombia on August 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Vizzor Image/Getty Images)

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle angling for a royal reconciliation?

Believe it or not, many are now speculating that Harry and Meghan’s rumored real estate acquisition may be part of plans to reconnect with King Charles and Harry’s other relatives.

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have splurged on a not-yet-constructed high end development in Portugal, about 81 miles south of Lisbon.

While Harry and Meghan can certainly afford the $4.7 million purchase, some would ask why. It may be more than just a vacation home.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks with his wife Meghan Markle while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Grant Harrold was the former personal butler to King Charles. Now that he’s no longer a palace staffer, he’s opening up to The New York Post about how Harry and Meghan may be aiming to reconcile with the royal family.

“I’ve always said that I think Harry’s relationship with the royals will improve over time,” Harrold speculated.

“It’s been quiet for quite a while which is a good sign,” the former butler appraised.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose for a photo at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata during a visit to Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Why did Harry and Meghan choose Portugal?

“So I think any move to Europe — even if it’s not the UK, Portugal is not that far — could mean that it’s easier for Harry to spend more time in his home the UK,” Grant Harrold assessed.

“And,” Harrold appraised, “it’s quite possible it’s a sign that he is getting closer to his family again.”

We don’t actually know why Harry and Meghan reportedly chose Portugal for an additional home. They do have a family connection to the company building the luxury homes in the area. But that’s not really an answer.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

We already know that members of the royal family spend time in Portugal. Which could mean that family visits would be more convenient than, say, Princess Eugenie’s family jetting off to Santa Barbara regularly.

“All the younger royals I’m guessing would love to go out to Portugal to visit them if they do move,” Harrold then suggested.

The former butler added: “so I would imagine we would see some of the family members visiting Harry and Meghan — as well as a few of their celebrity friends no doubt.”

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle walk onto the stage for a family photo at the end of the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Iberian peninsula is a popular vacation spot for affluent Brits

However, things hit a snag several years ago. In 2016, the United Kingdom dealt itself a devastating blow, one best known as “Brexit.” The economic toll from the UK’s exit from the European Union continues to mount for the island nation. A side effect, however, was that wealthy Brits who owned homes in Portugal — once as easy as a Texan American owning a vacation home in Colorado — found themselves forced to sell.

Relatedly, Harry and Meghan may need to obtain their own documents — such as European Union citizenship — if they intend to come and go as they please from Portugal.

It is unclear what their plans may be. Outside of reports and speculation, we do not actually know. But millions of people would love to see a reconciliation with the royal family. However, not everyone agrees on who should apologize to whom.