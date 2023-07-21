Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Requested Ride Home From Queen's Funeral on Air Force One, Got Denied By Biden Administration [Report]

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fulfilled their royal duties by participating in various ceremonies, meeting with mourners, and posing for photos with Harry’s family.

This was not just for show, of course, and Harry’s grief over the loss of a woman who had loomed so large over his life since early childhood was heartbreakingly evident on several occasions.

But despite their sadness at the Queen’s passing and the icy reception they received from Harry’s family, the Sussexes maintained a stiff upper lip and fulfilled their obligations to crown and country.

When they reached out for a favor after that challenging week, however, they were reportedly turned down because of hostilities with the royals.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan reached out to the Biden administration and requested a ride back to the US on Air Force One.

Joe and Jill were on hand for the funeral, and fulfilling the request would have merely meant making room for Harry and Meghan on the plane.

But the White House denied the Sussexes a ride home, allegedly because of friction between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to one insider, the White House didn’t even consider the request.

The source described the situation as a “non-starter,” adding that there was “barely any discussion.”

“It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King,” said the informant.

President Joe Biden gestures toward reporters as he departs Marine One and walks to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House July 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Multiple outlets, including the New York Post, have now reached out to both the Sussexes and the Biden administration seeking confirmation, but thus far, neither party has spoken publicly about the matter.

Obviously, if this story is true, the Bidens made their decision out of diplomacy, and not because of any personal animosity toward Harry and Meghan.

Still, a rumor like this is the last thing the Sussexes need these days.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

The couple has been enduring a barrage of bad press that one outlet has dubbed Harry and Meghan’s “flop era.”

From the mixed response to Harry’s memoir to the cancelation of Meghan’s Spotify podcast, there’s a general sense that the couple’s transition from British royals to American media darlings hasn’t been as smooth as they anticipated.

The Air Force One snub — if it actually occurred — is a minor matter that took place nearly a year ago.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Getty)

But it’s the sort of story that the Sussexes’ enemies in the British tabloid press are sure to delight in.

A comeback for Harry and Meghan is not only likely, it’s all but inevitable.

However, new setbacks like this aren’t exactly helping the process!