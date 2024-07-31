Prince Harry, King Charles No Longer on Speaking Terms Due to Security Detail Rift: Report

Despite reports that they’ve been working on their relationship, it seems that Prince Harry and King Charles are no longer on speaking terms.
And the latest rift has to do with Harry’s safety concerns for his family.
When Harry returned to the UK in May to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, Charles did not make time to meet with him.
Meghan Markle also was not by her husband’s side on the trip. And those two absences are not unrelated.
Prince Harry Continues to Clash With King Charles
There are, of course, many facets to the royal rift that has separated Harry from his family.
But as People points out, the number one issue for Harry is security.
The royals have refused to pay for a security detail in the years since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals.
And the courts have blocked the couple’s efforts to hire police for their personal protection during their trips to the UK.
That’s why Meghan has not accompanied Harry on his most recent trips home.
And it’s reportedly the main reason that Harry and Charles are no longer speaking.
According to an insider identified as “a friend of Harry’s,” Charles won’t even answer his youngest son’s phone calls.
“He gets ‘unavailable right now,'” the insider tells People.
“His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”
“Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” a different insider tells People.
“Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”
Charles Fears Another PR Nightmare, Insider Claims
Harry reached out to Charles after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
There was a time when it looked as though the two might be able to mend their relationship.
But the source says that Harry’s recent efforts to contact his father have been greeted with “total silence.”
“Charles’ fear is a repeat of the past,” the insider says.
“When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan.”
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells People that the claims about Harry and Charles’ security disagreement are “wholly incorrect.”
But whatever the exact cause of the rift, it seems that father and son are once again at odds.