Prince Harry, King Charles No Longer on Speaking Terms Due to Security Detail Rift: Report

Despite reports that they’ve been working on their relationship, it seems that Prince Harry and King Charles are no longer on speaking terms.

And the latest rift has to do with Harry’s safety concerns for his family.

When Harry returned to the UK in May to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, Charles did not make time to meet with him.

King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle also was not by her husband’s side on the trip. And those two absences are not unrelated.

Prince Harry Continues to Clash With King Charles

There are, of course, many facets to the royal rift that has separated Harry from his family.

But as People points out, the number one issue for Harry is security.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation onstage during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled “Realising a Global Community” at the Honourable Artillery Company on May 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation)

The royals have refused to pay for a security detail in the years since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals.

And the courts have blocked the couple’s efforts to hire police for their personal protection during their trips to the UK.

That’s why Meghan has not accompanied Harry on his most recent trips home.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales kisses his son Prince Harry as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge looks on ahead of the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II Park on September 10, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And it’s reportedly the main reason that Harry and Charles are no longer speaking.

According to an insider identified as “a friend of Harry’s,” Charles won’t even answer his youngest son’s phone calls.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now,'” the insider tells People.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

“Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” a different insider tells People.

“Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles Fears Another PR Nightmare, Insider Claims

Harry reached out to Charles after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

There was a time when it looked as though the two might be able to mend their relationship.

But the source says that Harry’s recent efforts to contact his father have been greeted with “total silence.”

“Charles’ fear is a repeat of the past,” the insider says.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and guests pose for a photograph as they attend The Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells People that the claims about Harry and Charles’ security disagreement are “wholly incorrect.”

But whatever the exact cause of the rift, it seems that father and son are once again at odds.