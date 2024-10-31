King Charles Is Ignoring Prince Harry’s Calls on the Advice of His Doctors: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you were hoping for a reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry, we’re afraid we have some bad news.

It seems that Charles is still not on speaking terms with his youngest son.

And there’s a feeling in Buckingham Palace that the monarch should continue to reject Harry’s peace offerings for the sake of his fragile health.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A King’s Private Pain

As you’re probably aware, Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

The severity and exact nature of his illness remain unknown.

That secrecy is not terribly surprising, of course, as Charles has dedicated his life to the embodiment of his family’s “never complain, never explain” motto.

But a stiff upper lip can only conceal so many dark mysteries. And Charles’ damaged relationship with Harry has become public knowledge.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the “Our Planet” global premiere the at the Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

King Charles Has Been Refusing Prince Harry’s Phone Calls, Source Claims

Now, it seems that the two situations are related in more ways than we realized.

According to a new report from Page Six, Charles still “has not responded to his estranged son Prince Harry’s phone calls and letters.”

And one insider says the cold shoulder is at least partially a result of advice from medical experts who have cautioned the king to keep his “stress levels down.”

“I know people keep saying, ‘Why doesn’t he see Harry when he is in town? Why can’t they patch things up?’” royal biographer Robert Hardman tells Fox News.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall on September 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“But right now, there is a sense that we’ve just got to keep the king’s stress levels down. We don’t want him to have extra things to worry about. Let’s get through this. There is a sense that now is probably not the time.”

A Complex Situation

Hardman goes on to claim that the situation is not as simple as Charles merely offering his forgiveness.

Due to claims made in Harry’s memoir and elsewhere an elaborate process of atonement and reconciliation will need to take place.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event was supported by Baker McKenzie. (Photo by Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale)

“If you listen to what Harry has said in his TV series, in his book, in interviews — there’s a lot to unpack,”

Hardman says Charles still has “a lot of things he wants to get sorted out.”

“Right now, there’s a sense that it’s not the time. But I’m sure the king would like to normalize things,” he added.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

If there’s any truth to these rumors, then perhaps Charles will be open to a reconciliation once he’s completed treatment.

Of course, if Willam still wants Harry banned, then Charles’ hands might be tied.

Even a king can only do so much when it comes to family disputes.