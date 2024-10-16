Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Last Night?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Who went home on Dancing With The Stars tonight?

The new season of the beloved reality competition show started out with a bang, with many couples snagging a 20+ score on their first twirl out.

Then things got interesting, with not one but two stars being axed right from the start.

Of course, fans have their favorites now, rallying behind their favorite Olympians, reality stars, and even convicts.

But someone has to go home, and the latest contestant to be eliminated was a surprise, but also weirdly celebrated as fans were a bit fed up with their “showmance”.

Brooks NaderÂ andÂ Gleb Savchenko took their final turn about the ballroom on October 15. ((Disney/Eric McCandless))

Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tonight?

In the end, no amount of chemistry could save Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko from elimination.

“It’s been amazing and we have so much fun,” the model said following the news of her elimination.

And then, whether jokingly or not, she shared that she might have willed her elimination into existence before her time

“I just said, ‘Imagine if it was us.’ Maybe I manifested it mistakenly,” she added in her exit interview.

Fans have had mixed emotions about the pair from the start. Most bought into the romance angle and enjoyed their time on the floor together. Others – and enough others, it would appear – felt like they were “showing off” a bit too much.

Doesn’t matter now, but as far as we hear, the pair aren’t actually dating. Take from that what you will!

TORI SPELLING and PASHA PASHKOV go in week one. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Who Went Home Last Week?

It was another double whammy on the dance floor. And this time, the bottom two actually went home.

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater and Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart all performed their last dance on October 8.

“I have never had a better working experience in my entire professional life,” Eric said of working with Britt Stewart.

Meanwhile,Emma Slater gave Carl Winslow – yes that’s his name, come at us – a hug as they left the floor. “I won because I’ve got a new friend here,” she said before they left.

Before that, it was two ladies who ended up on the chopping block. Tori Spelling and Anna Delvey, who fans wanted out right away both were kicked to the curb.

Which was probably a good thing. When Julianne Hough asked Anna what she would miss about the experience, her answer said it all:

“Nothing,” Anna responded.

Clearly, Anna does not have time for this. Anna does not have time for you.

We do feel bad for Tori though. It would’ve been a good boost for a comeback.

VAL CHMERKOVSKIY and his partner PHAEDRA take the to the floor for a sultry first dance on ‘Dancing With The Stars’. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Top Scores From Last Week

The dancers brought a lot of soul to this week’s first performance. On Monday, the gang took to the floor for soul train night and things stayed pretty status quo.

Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong remained at the head of the pack, finishing in first with a set of 3 9’s.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber made a surprising jump up to second place, earning a 35 for their ode to “Fallin'”. And Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson backflipped into third place.

So, right now, it’s a Bachelor Nation’s contestant to lose!

What was also surprising was the continued improvement of Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater, who actually brought Carrie Ann to tears with their foxtrot. But it was them who ended up crying as their scores did not spark the same joy.

But in dead last, yet again, was Eric Roberts and his partner Britt Stewart. He just couldn’t see to get his footing, so to speak.

RYLEE ARNOLD and Olympian STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK wow with their first dance, The Jive, on ‘DWTS’. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

How Are The Scores Calculated

Here’s how the scoring works. The winners and losers are determined based on their combined scores from the judges and audience votes. So, whatever score Bruno, Carrie Ann, and Derek give the contestants counts for only 50% of their total score.

The other 50% is calculated from audience votes. Fans can vote to save their favorite couple either online or by text message. Whomever has the lowest combined score is eliminated.

Now there used to be an element of the show called the “Judges’ Save”. executive producer Deena Katz told TVLine that the judges’ save — which had been in place since Season 28 — was, at least in the eyes of Dancing‘s creative team, diminishing the impact of viewers’ votes.

“I think it should be about America,” Katz said. “And at the end of the day, the judges’ save sometimes isn’t what America wanted. And [eliminations are based on] half the judges and half America voting, and so that’s kind of the reason we did it.”

Who Will Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ This Season?

After 33 seasons, it might seem like it would be easy to spot the winner amongst the losers from the first dance.

But historically speaking, the star who scores the highest on their first dance rarely wins the whole thing in the end. Last season, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy- tied for 5th Place after their first dance. And, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev came in 3rd Place after their first routine two years before that.

All walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy after all was said and done.

So who will win this year? We’re going to guess a top 3 of Jenn Tran, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Chandler Kinney.

But we leave space for us to change our mind as the season progresses!