Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: Yup, We’re MARRIED!

They do, you guys.

They really, really do.

On Monday, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev confirmed on Instagram that they had taken full advantage of The City of Love, exchanging vows in Paris in front of a small gathering of friends and family members.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have a reason to be all smiles. As of August 2022, they’re husband and wife!

“We said I DO,” Bella captioned a photo of her and the Dancing with the Stars pro’s hands with their new wedding bands.

She also uploaded a snapshot of her and Chigvintsev embracing and taking in the Paris skyline, including the Eiffel Tower, as they toasted their new romantic status.

The newlyweds are prepared give fans a special look into their big day on the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

The four-part series will debut early next year and it will follow the bride and groom throughout the wedding planning process — from dress shopping to venue hunting to Nikki’s bachelorette party and lots more.

“Can’t wait to share the entire journey with you,” Bella also wrote today on social media, a clear reference to the upcoming program.

Bella and Chigvintsev met in 2017 while teamed up together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

At the time, she was actually engaged to John Cena, but that pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding a year later.

Bella and Chigvintsev officially started dating in 2019 … and later announced their engagement in January 2020.

That same month, the attractive stars announced they were expecting their first child, Matteo, whom they welcomed on July 31, 2020.

He arrived less than 24 hours before Bella’s twin sister, Brie, welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.

Crazy, right??? And so very cool.

Speaking to People Magazine, Bella later tried to explain how it felt when she saw her now-husband holding their newborn.

“In that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that’s going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life,” she said.

“Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt.”

Nikki told E! News’ Daily Pop in February that becoming a mother played a majo influenced on how she viewed marriage, saying:

“Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever…

“I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

Sadly, this is exactly what just happened to another Dancing with the Stars couple, as Emma Slater and Sasha Farber announced the end of their marriage last week.