Tyra Banks' Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Return Puts Smizes on Everyone's Faces

Tyra Banks was smizing left and right at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Officially, Tyra retired from modeling decades ago. But that didn’t stop her from strutting down the 2024 runway.

Tuesday night’s catwalk was a comeback for the VSFS and for Tyra — not to mention countless other big-name models.

From the music lineup to the cast of models, the show was a hit. But everyone’s talking about Tyra.

Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Somehow, Tyra Banks has returned

In another world, Tyra Banks would be kidnapping the mayor of Gotham and leaving over-the-top taunts for Batman to follow. Alas, in our world, her brand of supervillain camp is reserved for reality television, talk shows, and the runway.

When Tyra replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on DWTS, it didn’t work so well on a show whose median viewing audience is about 63. But she was a perfect fit for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Nearly two months ahead of the event itself, Victoria’s Secret shared the news on Instagram with a skit.

The Victoria’s Secret video featured Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks, with Chappell Roan’s “Feminomenon” playing at the end. That teaser came out in August.

The actual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show went down on Tuesday, October 15.

There, Tyra Banks strutted down the catwalk. She’s a modeling veteran, having already walked nine VSFS runways before her 2005 retirement from modeling. Now, she’s back.

Tyra Banks walks the runway during Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tyra Banks took the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway by storm

Alongside an array of other models, Tyra Banks took to the catwalk.

The audience roared with enthusiasm. “Native New Yorker” played as Tyra flaunted her glittering silver cape and crystal-encrusted bustier.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show itself took place at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York itself.

Tyra banks has been an icon of the fashion and modeling world for many years.

Though many remember America’s Next Top Model more for the flagrant cruelty and meme-worthy moments, Tyra has left an indelible mark upon the culture.

It absolutely makes sense for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to include Tyra alongside other famous faces for the 2024 return.

Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

The 2024 comeback follows a 6-year hiatus

From 1995 until 2018, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was a staple of the modeling world. Then, the company pressed pause on what was once a primetime event.

There were murmurs that blame lay with #MeToo or body positivity or inclusiveness of trans models, even though the idea of canceling an event rather than including people is not a great look. Truth be told, the scandals of Ed Razek’s bigoted comments and Les Wexner’s association with Jeffrey Epstein may have been contributing factors.

Now, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back with a vengeance.