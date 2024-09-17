Tori Spelling Homeless: Where Is She Living While On ‘DWTS’?!

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Tori Spelling is not homeless, but neither does she have a place to call home.

Even if Tori is a little too broke for The Real Housewives, she has lived in some high-end rental homes following her separation from Dean McDermott.

The fortune she once had from her time as a 90’s teen icon, daughter of a media mogul, and reality star reportedly has all dried up. Tori is making ends meet where she can.

That’s probably while you’re seeing her compete on Dancing With The Stars this season.

So why is Tori Spelling “homeless,” moving from rental property to property? And what is her living situation right now .

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tori Spelling Homeless: The Rumor & The Truth

When Tori divorced her husband Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage in April 2023, many things happened at once.

The biggest change was that she and her five children no longer had a place to live together. Due to mold infestation in their home, the family was forced to vacate for the good of their health.

However, given Tori’s money troubles, finding a place for the family to relocate due has proven difficult.

For a while, the 90210 star rented an RV in Ventura County, California, with all five of her children — 17-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 12-year-old Hattie, 11-year-old Finn, and 7-year-old Beau.

Since then, she and the kids have bounced around to several rental properties over the past year – and made headlines with every move!

Tori Spelling attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Tori Spelling & The Dirty Rumor Of A ‘Trashed’ Rental

As Tori Spelling moved from rental home to rental home, rumors started emerging suggesting she was less than a perfect house guest.

During one memorable stay, according to neighbors, she left one house in a state of disarray.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Tori Spelling moved out of her five bed, three bath San Fernando Valley rental home only four months after she signed the lease.

The rental home cost a reported $15,000 each month at the time. Unfortunately, even that and the pricey deposit might not be enough to cover the property’s sorry state.

“It’s completely trashed,” a homeowner reported of the home after Tori Spelling’s departure.

Apparently, the hired cleanup crew filled up a “big dumpster” multiple times while ridding the house of trash.

“Let’s just say I doubt she’ll be getting her security deposit back,” Tori’s now-former neighbor suggested. She reportedly paid a $7,500 security deposit before moving in … but that might not cover her expenses.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Details Were GROSS

“The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home,” the neighbor then gossiped.

The homeowner then added: “There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what.”It is unclear how the neighbor knows this.

However, Tori is famously an animal lover. Her menagerie of housepets — including dogs, pigs, chickens, guinea pigs, and more — reportedly caused problems years ahead of her divorce from Dean.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Tori Spelling Breaks Her Silence On Rumors

The Beverly Hills 90210 star took to her misSPELLING podcast to set the record straight several weeks after the report dropped.

Calling the story “totally false,” Tori shared how the rumors scarred and impacted her children.

“My kids are affected. They go to school, you guys. These fake stories don’t help,” Tori pleaded.

To strengthen her case, she invited her former landlord and temporary housing manager, Katie, on as her guest to back up her claims that the story and photos of trash the outlet used were false.

“I’ve never seen anything so ridiculous in my life,” the landlord said. “We replace furniture all the time in these properties… This is actually crazy to me that anybody would take the time to take pictures of a debris pickup from the city.”

Tori admitted that she’s not always the cleanest person, but insisted that she would never “trash” a home.

Tori Spelling attends the premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Where Is Tori Living Now? And What Happened To Spelling Manor?

As to where Tori and the kids are living today, it sounds like they’re still renting a house. Tori had been spotted over the summer house hunting, but has yet to share officially if the family has moved into a new place.

She did, however, open up about Spelling Manor, her childhood home owned by her uber rich father, Aaron Spelling.

She herself could not afford to keep or maintain the 56,000-square-foot Los Angeles home. In fact, the mansion has been on the market for two years!

But on her podcast, she shared her fond memories of the home.

“On the ground level there’s everything that you would think of on a ground level,” Spelling explained of the rest of the home. “You would take the elevator [or] stairs [up] for the bedrooms.”

The property featured 125 rooms, the 51-year-old actress estimated, including a bowling alley, a beauty salon, a gym, an arcade, a bar, a pool table room and a doll museum, with all of the home’s most “unique” rooms at the basement level.

She claimed that the house was not her father’s “jam” since he preferred a “small and cozy” space, while Candy, now 78, was the one who “love[d] to decorate.”

When Aaron died in 2006 at the age of 83, Candy sold the home. And it’s currently on the mark for $137.5 million.

Not really in Tori’s price range, we would think!