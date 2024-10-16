Mykelti Brown: Fame Changed My Dad! He Sucks Now!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has changed.

For the worse.

In a new YouTube livestream with their followers, Mykeltki Brown and her husband, Tony, talked about the Sister Wives patriarch in depth… with the former saying her dad has let fame go to his head in every negative sense.

Kody Brown has no real relationship with any of his kids. (TLC)

“I think there were always parts of him that were like this, but I think that the show morphed his personality,” Mykelti told folks, referring to the selfish and oblivious man at the center of Sister Wives Season 19.

“Fame does that to people. It just morphs you. And having to deal with your faults on TV, being repeatedly thrown in your face for 14 years, it changes you.”

Mykeltki went on to say that Kody has not always been a deadbeat dad.

“I think the show changed him a lot, because he wasn’t like this. He was a lot more like, ‘I understand, I did wrong. I would like to do better.’ That was my dad. The show’s morphed him.”

Kody Brown breaks down his feelings in the confessional during season 19. (TLC)

This might be true, we have never met Kody Brown.

One could argue, of course, that simply being the husband of a polygamous family is pretty darn self-centered… considering you have multiple women at your service at all times.

While watching last week’s episode of Sister Wives, on this same livestream, Mykelti grew emotional, explaining that it’s “hard” to see her father act the way he does now — refusing to admit his faults and not trying to salvage the relationships with his kids.

“Was he always like this? I don’t think so,” Tony added. “I think you can clearly see [from early Sister Wives episodes] that he was not like this years ago.”

Sister Wives Season 19 features Kody struggling with his self-confidence. (Image Credit: TLC)

As Kody continues to get trashed by his own kids, this daughter continued as follows:

“It’s just hard to see that Kody Brown [now], because I don’t recognize that Kody Brown. That is not the Kody Brown I was raised with. That Kody Brown is Kody Brown from Sister Wives.

“That is not Kody Brown, my dad. It’s hard to see him have those conversations and those fights and those arguments because I don’t understand…”

This is all pretty sad, really.

Especially when Mykeltki can reflect on a different version of this parent.

“It’s hard to also remember my dad as he was when we were younger,” she said. “Before we were old enough to form our own opinions, he was very, very involved in our lives.

“Even back then, just because there were so many kids, it was hard to give us all one-on-one individualized attention and we knew that. We knew that it was hard, and Dad worked a lot as well. He was in sales, so he would travel a lot for work.”

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

Kody said on air this season that he’s beyond angry over how things have fallen apart between him and his sons and daughters.

But is he really doing anything about it?!?

“I think that if he took more accountability for any of his actions, his kids — maybe not all of them, but at least some of them — would reach out,” Mykelti told fans.

“Instead of blaming the children, or blaming how they feel about his relationship with his other wife or blaming the parents or blaming gossip or whatever, if he just said, ‘Look, I understand I did wrong. I’m sorry. Can we talk about it?’

“I feel like that would go such a long way.”