'DWTS': Anna Delvey & Her Bedazzled Ankle Monitor Should 'Go Home First'

Anna Delvey made her DWTS debut, with her ankle monitor on full display. But did she do enough to be saved from the first elimination?

When we first reported on this season’s Dancing With The Stars cast, Anna Delvey’s name jumped out. Not just to us, but to the fandom at large. And there was an immediate divide.

It didn’t help matters that the infamous fraudster must wear an ankle monitor as she participates in the dance competition. Then, in her debut on the ballroom floor, she even went so far to bedazzle it.

After the show, there was an outcry for Anna to be voted off ASAP, with some suggesting she truly “deserves to go home first.” Let’s discuss.

On Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33, Anna Delvey introduced herself to the audience. This time, as a dancer, and not as a fake socialite. (Image Credit: ABC)

Anna Delvey Takes Her First Steps On The ‘DWTS’ Floor

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 premiered on Tuesday, September 17.

Anna Delvey and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, stepped out onto the ballroom floor. They had an array of mock-up high end fashion bags bearing her (fake) initials).

The bags weren’t merely there for characterization. These props also served as cover for a big reveal.

For her DWTS introduction, Anna Delvey didn’t try to hide her ankle monitor. In fact, it took center stage when she did. (Image Credit: ABC)

One of the conditions of Anna Delvey’s release was that she wear an ankle monitor. And, obviously, she had to receive permission from authorities — in this case, ICE — to participate in DWTS.

As soon as the bag was out of the way, the camera put her ankle monitor on full display.

Anna Delvey’s monitor had a bit of a glow-up. It’s covered in pink and blue rhinestones, matching her outfit.

What was Anna Delvey’s first ‘DWTS’ dance and song?

For her first performance on the DWTS ballroom floor, Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa performed a Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

“Espresso” was one of 2024’s most popular songs. It might have been Song of the Summer were it not for another music superstar‘s hit.

The song doesn’t necessarily go to the heart of Anna Delvey’s fame. But, then again, how many songs are there about fraud? And how many of those songs work with a Cha Cha?

After an impressive first dance, Anna Delvey enjoys applause. Her Cha Cha partner was Ezra Sosa. (Image Credit: ABC)

Her performance was, for the judges, a pleasant surprise. Anna Delvey is not a practiced dancer, but she has the makings of one.

The judges hope that she will work on her technique.

For now, she and Ezra scored an 18 out of 30. That is not bad for the season premiere – but it also might not enough to save her.

Anna’s First Performance Slammed By Fans

While the judges saw promise, fans saw contempt and a lack of enthusiasm from Anna. Many vowed to give their vote elsewhere, despite her technical skills on the floor.

Interestingly, it wasn’t so much her dancing or even her notoriety that seemed to irk viewers. Heck, it wasn’t even the ankle bracelet!

No, fans want her out because of her post-dance interview with the judges – where she pretty much said she didn’t want to dance anymore!

“She does not want to be there,” posted one fan on Reddit. “She is not enthusiastic, her dancing was terrible, she’s a criminal, destroyed peoples lives and thinks she has done nothing wrong. The worst part was her saying shes glad she doesn’t have to do that dance again.”

“I was shocked when she said she didn’t want to do that dance again,” added another commenter. “So many people would love to be on the show and enjoy it and she said that. I feel so sorry for Ezra!”

Finally, there seemed to be an agreement in the subreddit, titled “Anna Delvey deserves to go home first,” that few would be voting for her to continue.

Does Anna Even Want To Stay On ‘Dancing With The Stars’?!

Despite her comments and the fan feedback, Anna Delvey shared how much work had gone into that first dance on Instagram.

Many viewers are not fully aware of just how grueling a dance competition can be. It’s a full body workout. And even non-ballet dances can annihilate your feet.

So maybe the Cha-Cha just wasn’t her thing! Maybe she’s ready to graduate to something a bit more graceful, less impactful.

Yes, Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin, but that’s not her DWTS name) is controversial. But that’s exactly why the show cast her. It will be interesting to see how she does … and whether her time on the ballroom floor gives her a chance to win over any critics.