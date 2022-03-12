Traci Braxton, VH1 Reality Star, Dies at 50 from Cancer

Traci Braxton, the younger sister of singer Toni Braxton and a long-time cast member on Braxton Family Values, has died after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer.

She was 50 years old.

Braxton had spent the last several months in hospice amid her treatment for this disease.

Toni confirmed the sad news of her sister's passing in a statement shared on Instagram Saturday.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," the artist wrote alongside a black-and-white image of herself and her siblings, adding:

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer.

"We will miss her dearly."

"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

"We are family forever.

"Love, The Braxton Family."

Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, also chimed in on the news of his wife's death in a statement made public this weekend, stating:

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.

Traci "was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing," a representative for Traci added to People Magazine.

Braxton was born in April 1971 and came out with a solo debut album, titled Crash & Burn, in October 2014. The LP was released after her popular single, "Last Call."

She released another track, "Perfect Time," in 2015, before later releasing her second studio album, On Earth, in 2018.

That project featured the single "Lifeline," as well as another, "Broken Things," which saw guest vocals from sisters Toni, Towanda and Trina.

As cited above, Traci appeared on her family's reality show, Braxton Family Values, which premiered in 2011.

Years later, she and husband Surratt joined the third season of Marriage Boot Camp.

Prior to her passing, the singer had hosted her own radio show on BLIS.FM called The Traci Braxton Show since 2013.

Elsewhere, Braxton appeared with via guest spots on The Real, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Celebrity Family Feud.

She has also acted in films such as Sinners Wanted, All In and The Christmas Lottery.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., captioned a Saturday, March 12, Instagram message.

“She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.

"I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”