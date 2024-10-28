Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce on a ‘Countdown’ to Being Engaged: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Change is on the horizon for Taylor and Travis.

It’s been over a year since their romance began, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem closer than ever. Yes, even with his whole mustache situation.

It’s understandable to see why. He’s so different from pretty much all of her exes – and that could end up being a very good thing.

Apparently, there’s a “countdown” to when Taylor and Travis become engaged.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

According to a new report by Page Six, a Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce engagement is all but inevitable.

Inside sources close to the couple characterize that “there is now a countdown to an engagement” for Taylor and Travis.

“Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” characterized one insider. This specific source is apparently “close to Swift’s inner circle.”

Jerrod Carmichael, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game One of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

What does courage have to do with anything? A lot, it turns out — and not just because Taylor’s shows can be targets for terrorist plots.

She deals with virtually unparalleled levels of fame, has dangerous stalkers, and is a fixation for fascists and generic supervillains all over the world.

However, the report notes that Travis Kelce has brought Taylor Swift “a tremendous sense of peace.” His stability has apparently been refreshing — as not all past relationships helped her to feel this way.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

How does Travis help Taylor feel secure?

“Just his physical presence,” an inside source explained. “She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known.

The report went on: “She knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise.”

The insider elaborated: “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In other words, Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift feel safe emotionally as well as physically. Though, to be clear, Taylor does have her own security to do the latter.

That makes sense. If you’ve ever picked your most gigantic friend — or been that gigantic friend — to walk back to your car after midnight, there’s a level of physical security.

That can easily translate to someone feeling like your emotional “rock” in a relationship. Especially if they have other positive personality traits.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

So, when’s the big day?

Truth be told, even if everyone in Taylor’s life predicts that she and Travis will soon be engaged, that doesn’t mean that it’s true. Something could change. Something could happen.

Besides, we’re talking about a “countdown,” here. Some countdowns are seconds. Others, like to the release of the latest iteration in your favorite piece of media, can last for years.

Taylor and Travis have had a whirlwind romance. They could always find that 2025 or beyond are more “normal” years, and that could deepen their feelings or lead to them drifting apart.